Vote: Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week (5/6/2025)
As the playoffs continue on here in the Sunshine State, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week here in the Panhandle. These players helped led their team's to success in the postseason, and they will look to do the same this week. But before we turn or attention to the action this week, it is time to vote on who is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle baseball player of the week. We ask you, the fans, to vote as many times as you like to determine who is the player of the week.
Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Lane Johnson, Cottondale
In the 10-3 and 8-6 wins over Blountstown last week, Johnson made the most of his opportunity from the plate. He finished with four hits, one home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. He also pitched one-third of an inning in the 10-3 win that saw him record one strikeout.
Tristan King, Holmes County
In the 8-3 win over Chipley, King finished with three hits in three at-bats with two doubles and two RBIs.
Egan Segers, Holmes County
Segers also had a terrific game in the 8-3 win over Chipley. He only managed to get one hit, but it went yard which proved to be crucial. He drove in four runs and scored once.
Jace Cunningham, South Walton
In the 11-3 and 8-0 wins over West Nassau, Cunningham finished with three hits, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Cooper Moss, Arnold
Moss had a dominant performance from the mound in the 1-0 win over Choctawhatchee. He pitched 4.2 innings allowing one hit, zero runs and struck out nine batters. He also pitched five innings in game three versus Choctaw. In the 11-1 win, he allowed four hits, one run, three walks with 10 strikeouts. In the series, he also finished with four hits, one double, one RBI, one stolen base and scored two runs.
Baylor Partie, Port St. Joe
In the 13-8 and 11-1 wins over Franklin County, Partie finished with three hits, one home run, one double, eight RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Deacon Avery, Niceville
In the 2-1 win over Columbia, Avery proved to be the difference for the Eagles as he hit two home runs which sealed the win. His two home runs also got him to 10 home runs on the season. In game two that saw the Eagles win 7-3, he finished with one hit and three runs scored.
Brady Godwin, Jay
In game two which was a 12-7 win over Central, Godwin was 3-for-3 with one home run, one double, five RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. In the rest of the three-game series, Godwin finished with one hit, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored.