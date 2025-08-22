2025 Protector of the Year Odds: Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson Set as Favorites to Win Inaugural Award
For years, people have been asking for an award to recognize the efforts of offensive linemen, and in 2025, we'll finally get that with the introduction of the Protector of the Year award. The winner of the award will be decided upon by a panel that includes a number of former standout NFL linemen.
Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list to win the inaugural edition of the award.
2025 NFL Protector of the Year Odds
- Penei Sewell +600
- Lane Johnson +650
- Trent Williams +800
- Jordan Mailata +900
- Joe Alt +1500
- Creed Humphrey +2000
- Laremy Tunsil +2000
- Dion Dawkins +2000
- Tristan Wirfs +2500
- Quenton Nelson +3000
- Joe Thuney +3000
- Quinn Meinerz +3000
- Christian Darrisaw +3000
- Chris Lindstrom +3500
- Kolton Miller +3500
- Andrew Thomas +3500
- Zach Tom +3500
- Garrett Bolles +3500
- Paris Johnson Jr. +4500
- Charles Cross +4500
- Tyler Smith +4500
- Ronnie Stanley +4500
- Tyler Linderbaum +4500
Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson, Trent Williams Set as Top Favorites
Penei Sewell is set as the betting favorite to win the first edition of the Protector of the Year. At +600, he has an implied probability of 14.29% of winning the award. The Lions' offensive line has been praised as one of the best in the NFL in recent years, and Sewell is the best of the bunch.
In a similar fashion. Lane Johnson is the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, one that helped Saquon Barkley surpass 2,000 rushing yards last season. He's right behind Sewell at +650. Finally, Trent Williams is third on the odds list at +800. If this award had been around for a decade, Williams would have a pile of these on his shelf, but at 37 years old, it may be tough for him to win it in 2025.
We have no history of the award, but I feel safe in saying that it's going to more often than not be a tackle. The offensive line position has long been underrated by the media and fans, but the one the little limelight they've received has largely gone to the tackles, the ones who have the most important role in protecting the quarterback.
Sewell, Johnson, Williams, Mailata, and Alt are all tackles. The first name on the list that's an interior lineman is Creed Humphrey, the center for the Chiefs.
