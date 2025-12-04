Florida Panhandle High School Football Playoff Preview - Dec. 4, 2025
When it comes to Florida high school football, the Panhandle at times has seemed to be the forgotten region within the state. However, that was not the case last season as Niceville made it to the state semifinals where they lost in overtime 34-33 to Lakeland.
This season has further proved that schools in the Panhandle can compete with anyone in the state as there are four teams in the region that can finish the season as state champions.
Blountstown, Tate and Port St. Joe will look to end their respective seasons on the highest of notes this weekend while Choctawhatchee will be playing for a spot in the Class 4A state championship.
Blountstown's balanced offensive attack will be their key to victory
The Tigers have an electrifying offense that is led by Florida State commit, Amari Thomas. This season Thomas has rushed for nearly 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns on 117 carries. He also has three touchdown receptions, and his threat out of the backfield can be an X-factor in the game.
Thomas' ability in the run game can also set up the passing attack as Jaylen Jones has passed for over 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He is also a threat on the ground as he has rushed for 372 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones also has some talented receivers he can rely on as Demarkus Roberts, Curt Ellis and Bowen Barber have combined for 1,162 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Tate's rushing attack and pass rush is their key to victory
The Aggies path to victory on Thursday night is a two pronged approach. On the offensive side of the ball, their path to victory is to control the line of scrimmage and set up their run game. This has proven to be successful time and again as their top rusher, Tanner Clark, has rushed for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Also as a team, the Aggies have rushed for over 2,500 yards this season and 27 touchdowns.
Defensively, like their offensive counterparts, the Aggies have controlled the line of scrimmage on defense which is evident by their total number of tackles for loss. On the season, they have totaled 117 tackles for a loss. The defense has also sacked the quarterback 26 times along with 55 quarterback hurries. Lastly, the havoc caused by the front seven has allowed them to force 19 turnovers this season.
Port St. Joe's path to victory is identical to Tate's
The Tiger Sharks play a similar brand of football to Tate, and this will have to be executed in Friday's game versus Fort White.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Tiger Sharks have been formidable on the ground this season led by Eli Harris and Corban Butts. Harris has rushed for 495 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has also passed for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. Harris' has been complimentary to Butts this season who has taken the bulk of the carries. Butts has carried the ball 140 times for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, the Tiger Sharks have tallied 57 tackles for a loss and 25 sacks in 2025. Like Tate, this has led the Tiger Sharks' opposition to turning the ball over 14 times this season.
Choctawhatchee's path to victory versus American Heritage
It is not too often that a South Florida power who is also a national power no less, makes the trek north to the Panhandle. However, that changes Friday when American Heritage makes the nine hour journey north to Fort Walton Beach on Friday when they take on the Indians.
American Heritage will have their hands full as they face one of the top defenses in the state come game time. If Choctawhatchee emerges victorious it will be because of their defense. This season, the Indians have allowed 118 points in 13 games, have recorded four shutouts, and the most points they have allowed in one game this season is 28 to St. Augustine last week. The Indians' defense has totaled 87 tackles for a loss and have sacked the quarterback 38 times this season. To go along with their outstanding pass rush, the pass defense is dangerous as their secondary has intercepted 18 passes this season.