Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (5/20/2025)
As we inch closer to the high school softball state championships here in the Sunshine State, there are some team's with tremendous players here in the Panhandle that are making some noise. Before we turn our attention to the state semifinals, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's action in the Florida Panhandle. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Congratulations to last week's winner: Renee Hester of Navarre
Voting will close on May 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Hannah DeMarcus, Pace
DeMarcus continued her dominance pitching last week in the 5-0 win over Oakleaf and the 4-0 win over Navarre. She pitched a complete game in each of the wins, and she allowed three hits, two walks and struck out 20 batters versus Oakleaf. In the win over Navarre, she allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts.
Abby McLean, Pace
In the two wins for the Patriots, McLean finished with two hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 3-1 win over Chiles and the 1-0 win over Matanzas, Bailey pitched a complete game in both earning the wins. She allowed four total hits, one run, one walk and struck out 27 combined batters in this two-game stretch. She also finished with two hits and one double in the win over Chiles.
Bailee Gladden, North Bay Haven Academy
In the 6-3 win over Baldwin, Gladden went 2-for-4 with both of her hits going for extra bases. Along with her two doubles, she finished with three RBIs and one run scored.
Hannah Isham, Fort Walton Beach
In the 4-3 win over Columbia and the 4-3 win over Arnold, Isham finished her week with four hits, one home run, two RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored.
Rilyn Douglas, Fort Walton Beach
Douglas was another member of the Vikings squad who came through for her team in the win over Arnold. She only recorded one hit, but it was a crucial home run. She also drove in two runs and scored once in the win. She also pitched 15 innings combined last week. She allowed 15 total hits, but Douglas only surrendered five earned runs. Lastly, she struck out six batters combined in the two wins.
Hayley Sexton, Arnold
In the 2-1 win over Bake County and the loss to Fort Walton Beach, Sexton finished with two hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In the Buccaneers two wins last week, Goodpaster managed to get out of her two-game hitting slump. She finished with three hits, all of which were doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Renee Hester, Navarre
In the 13-4 win over Horizon, Hester finished with three hits, one triple, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Mikayla McAnally, Northview
In the 4-1 win over Jay, McAnally managed to record one hit, but like she has done most of the year, she did most of her damage pitching. She pitched a complete game where she allowed just three hits, one run, one walk and struck out nine batters.