Central Florida high school football players were a big hit in Week 6 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 29 athletes for games played Sept. 18-20, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 18-20, 2025: Edgewater DB Octavius Lewis
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 5. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
J’len Chaplin, ATH, Seminole
Senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 165 yards and four TDs to lead the Seminoles past previously unbeaten Lake Brantley, 43-21.
Remy Jarman, QB, Edgewater
Junior passed for three TDs to guide the Eagles past Lyman, 84-6.
Amar’e Johnson, RB/OLB, Bishop Moore
Senior rushed 24 times for 270 yards and three TDs and caught one pass for 16 yards to lead the Hornets past Tampa Catholic, 29-20.
Blaze Allen, LB, Bishop Moore
Junior went wild with 14 tackles to help the Hornets beat Tampa Catholic.
Derone Rogers, SS/OLB/ATH, Evans
Senior completed 16 of 18 passes for 246 yards and three TDs to guide the Trojans past Lake Howell, 47-7.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Miami commit passed for more than 140 yards and three TDs to power the Tigers past Auburndale, 37-3.
Kason Mullis, K, Jones
Talented senior kicked a 51-yard field goal to lead the Tigers past Auburndale.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Star sophomore completed 9 of 15 passes for 312 yards and five TDs to guide the Warriors past Apopka, 51-0, in an Orange County game.
Devin Jackson, FS/SS, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior returned an interception for a TD and returned a punt for another score to march the Royals past Gadsden County, 45-14.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit completed 20 of 29 passes for 329 yards and six TDs to power the Rams past Hagerty, 55-17, in a Seminole County game.
Tyson Davison, QB, Ocoee
Senior completed 12 of 13 passes for 233 yards and four TDs and ran four times for 26 yards to march the Knights past West Port, 42-0.
Brock Joyce, QB/WR, Oviedo
Senior rushed nine times for 100 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Wekiva, 64-0.
Tamauri Collins, RB/WR, Tavares
Junior ran 14 times for 142 yards and five TDs to muscle the Bulldogs past Eustis, 65-6.
Keydrick Powell, ATH, South Lake
Returned three kicks for 178 yards, including one for an 86-yard TD, and caught three passes for 69 yards to lead the Eagles past Ocala Forest, 30-25, and give coach Brad Lord his 100th career victory.
Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud
Star sophomore passed for 317 yards and one TD and rushed for another score to power the Bulldogs past Lake Nona, 25-17.
Zion Matthews, RB, Dr. Phillips
Senior scored six TDs to lead the Panthers past Olympia, 42-6, in an Orange County game.
Jaylen Davis, WR/RB, Windermere
Junior scored four TDs to power the Wolverines past Lake Buena Vista, 36-0.
Lamar Garrison, WR, East Ridge
Sophomore caught five passes for 109 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Celebration, 48-7.
Gavin Privatzu, QB, Central Florida Christian Academy
Eighth-grader completed 21 of 27 passes for 253 yards and three TDs to guide the Eagles past Windermere Prep, 46-21.
Braylyn Simmons, ATH, Mainland
Junior rushed 20 times for 115 yards and one TD and caught four passes for 82 yards to help the Buccaneers rally past Matanzas, 34-17.
Cole Engler, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior passed for 194 yards and two TDs to propel the Barrucudas past Seabreeze, 28-27, in double overtime.
Marcus Brown, Jr., RB, Halifax Academy
Senior rushed 14 times for 257 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Pierson Taylor, 44-6.
Nick Reyes, K, Father Lopez
Boomed a 43-yard field goal to help the Green Wave roll past Crescent City, 24-7.
Logan Waite, RB/FB, Satellite
Senior ran for two TDs and caught a TD pass to propel the Scorpions past Palm Bay, 29-3.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Oregon commit threw a TD pass, ran for a score, and returned a punt 70 yards for a TD to lead the Commodores past Titusville, 27-14.
Liam Miller, K/P Merritt Island
Junior made the game-winning field goal to guide the Mustangs past previously undefeated Jacksonville Ed White, 52-49.
Zion Sandy, QB/SS, Space Coast
Sophomore completed 20 of 31 passes for 324 yards and three TDs and ran six times for 38 yards and a score to lead the Vipers past Cocoa Beach, 48-31.
Efrem White, QB, Vero Beach
Senior continued his stellar play, rushing 24 times for 141 yards and two TDs, and passing for 38 yards and another score to lead the Indians past previously unbeaten Fort Pierce Central, 21-13.
Jameison Blunt, ATH, The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach)
Fantastic freshman rushed 18 times for 213 yards and three TDs and caught one pass for 14 yards to march the Patriots past West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy, 53-27.
