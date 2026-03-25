Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – March 25, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball teams are a big hit through the first two months of the 2026 season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 16-20, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 9-13, 2026: Mount Dora Christian INF/OF/RHP Jacob Hair.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 29, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Cyrus Mayhew-Thomas, P/OF Lyman

Super sophomore pitched a shutout through 6 1/3 innings, striking out five, to lead the Greyhounds past Dr. Phillips, 1-0.

Tyler Lomas, INF, Bishop Moore

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Hornets past Montverde Academy, 6-0.

Ethan Jackson, SS/RHP, Eustis

Stellar sophomore went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and five RBI to power the Panthers past Deltona, 12-7.

Maddux Bultema, P/OF, Lake Minneola

Senior struck out eight in seven innings to propel the Hawks past Pembroke Pines Charter, 2-0.

Ryan Pyka, INF/P, Dr. Phillips

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Panthers past Western, 9-6, in eight innings.

Miguel Acosta, UTIL, West Orange

Senior went 5-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Warriors past Spruce Creek, 13-3.

Jadiel Perez, SS/INF, Harmony

Senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI to steer the Longhorns past Pasco, 6-2.

Jez Hamrick, 3B/RHP, Apopka

Senior ripped four hits and drove in two runs to lead the Blue Darters past St. Cloud, 18-9.

Denver Patton, P, Horizon

Pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout to guide the Hawks past Pembroke Pines Charter, 6-0.

Hunter Wieckowski, P, Timber Creek

Struck out eight through six innings to pick up the win in a 6-2 victory against Braden River.

Tyler Kenast, P/UTIL, Winter Springs

The Texas Tech signee smacked three hits and drove in two runs, and allowed only one run in five innings pitched to power the Bears past University Christian, 6-1.

Preston Toth, UTIL, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Eagles past Bayshore, 17-1.

Isaias Torres, P, Hagerty

Super sophomore struck out eight and walked only one to pick up the complete-game win in a 3-2 victory against The First Academy (Orlando).

Ethan Zagers, UTIL, DeLand

Went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI to power the Bulldogs past University Christian, 12-11.

Ryder Ritch, INF, Spruce Creek

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored to guide the Hawks past Oviedo, 5-1.

Brock Lustic, SS/RHP, Eau Gallie

Senior struck out 14 and walked only one in picking up the 4-2 complete-game win against Satellite.

Gabe MacVittie, P, Satellite

Talented junior pitched a one-hitter through five innings, striking out eight and walking three, to pick up the complete-game win in a 12-2 victory against Holy Trinity Episcopal.

Carter Lee, P/CF/1B, Viera

Super sophomore struck out six and allowed just three hits in five innings to lift the Hawks past Melbourne Central Catholic, 4-0.

Gabriel Gonzalez, INF, Melbourne

Junior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Bulldogs past Bayside, 7-2.

Liam Miller, UTIL, Merritt Island

Junior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Mustangs past Titusville, 18-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962