Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (4/6/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from March 31-April 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mason Hogue, Sr., Seven Rivers Christian
The senior produced three big games in three blowout victories for the Warriors, starting off with a double and four RBI in Monday’s 21-1 win over Ocala Christian, then throwing a five-inning no-hitter on Tuesday in a 14-0 win over Fivay when he was also 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, then he went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and five RBI in a 19-4 thumping of Brevard HEAT on Saturday.
Cameron Kessell, Sr., River Ridge
In two straight blowout wins for the Royal Knights the senior combined to hit three home runs and drive in 11 runs, going 3 for 3 with a double and two homers plus three runs and six RBI in Wednesday’s 15-1 win over Gulf, then he was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and five RBI in Friday’s 14-4 victory against Wesley Chapel.
Traiten Costello, So., Zephyrhills
The Bulldogs registered a 19-4 win over Tenoroc on Tuesday with the underclassman at the center of that offensive outburst, as he finished 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and five RBI.
Jack Strong, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The senior was a major contributor to three wins for the Hornets, starting by going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday’s victory over Crystal River, then he was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against Hudson, and went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI while pitching a complete game in six innings giving up a run and striking out nine on Friday versus Crystal River.
Aiden Nguyen, Jr., Wesley Chapel
The junior twirled a no-hitter in a full seven innings in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Pasco for the Wildcats, striking out 16 batters out of the 21 outs he recorded while walking two and hitting two batters.
Raymond Groetsch, Sr., Nature Coast
In the Sharks’ 10-1 win over Lecanto on Tuesday, the senior pitched six innings giving up an unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 14.
Gunner Bingham, 7th, Zephyrhills Christian
The middle schooler led the Warriors to an 18-3 victory over Admiral Farragut on Thursday, going 3 for 4 with a run and five RBI after he was 1 for 3 with a double and a run on Monday against Foundation Christian Academy.
Boomer Newton, Jr., Pasco
The junior came up big in Thursday’s 10-3 win over Central, going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBI, and he also totaled two stolen bases.
Deacon Turpin, So., Cypress Creek
He was key to Thursday’s 3-1 win over Wesley Chapel, going 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to help the Coyotes defeat the county-rival Wildcats.
Julius Jessurun, Fr., Wiregrass Ranch
In Friday’s 10-4 win over Land O’ Lakes, the freshman finished 3 for 5 with two runs and five RBI, after going 2 for 4 on Wednesday against IMG Academy Navy.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.