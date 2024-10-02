Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/1/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge
The Royal Knights' running led the charge in a 31-14 win over Hudson, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Nathan McNeil, Wiregrass Ranch
The senior dynamo was electric in the team's 42-0 win over Sunlake, totaling 199 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Grayson Gilmore, Sunlake
The James Madison commitment had a strong game in the loss to the Bulls, totaling five tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Thomas helped engineer plenty of scoring drives in the Mustangs' 44-37 win over Land O' Lakes, accounting for 315 yards and three total touchdowns.
Chance Houston, Land O' Lakes
The sensational sophomore signal caller had himself a strong outing in the Gators' loss to Mitchell. Houston finished completing 24-of-34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns.
Deanthony Patterson, River Ridge
Patterson was the primary ball carrier in the Royal Knights' 63-0 romp over Countryside, rushing for 82 yards on just nine carries.
Keaundre Gavin, Hernando
The outside linebacker/defensive end was terrific in the Leopards' 41-7 win over Brooksville Central, notching a team-high 11 tackles, forced a fumble and two sacks.
DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills
One of the state's top players put on a show in the Bulldogs' 50-0 win over rival Pasco in the annual '9-Mile War', scoring on two touchdown receptions and adding a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Jaydn Wood, Gulf
Despite Wood's performance coming in a 41-21 loss to Clearwater, the Buccaneers' quarterback threw two touchdowns in the district tilt.
