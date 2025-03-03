Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week (3/2/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from Feb. 24-March 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Taliah Murria, So., Land O’ Lakes
The sophomore threw seven dominant innings striking out 15 while giving up just an unearned run on three hits and was also 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored on Friday against Sumner, after she went 3 for 4 with a run on Tuesday against Wiregrass Ranch.
Danna Sleeman, Fr., Fivay
The freshman tossed a no-hitter in 2-0 win over Central on Friday, throwing seven shutout innings giving up just two walks and a hit batter while striking out 13.
Murphi Blade, So., Hernando
The sophomore had three big games at the plate for the Leopards, going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against Weeki Wachee, then she had a grand slam on Wednesday versus Bishop McLaughlin, and went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI on Friday against Nature Coast.
Alivia Miller, So., Springstead
The sophomore tossed a complete game shutout in a 3-0 victory over Lecanto on Tuesday, going seven innings giving up just two hits and three walks while striking out 16.
Kamryn Ross, So., Nature Coast
In Tuesday’s 8-0 win over Central, the sophomore tossed a complete game shutout giving up just three hits and striking out 12 across seven innings, and she was also 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Kylie Schuler, So., River Ridge
In Thursday’s 23-0 victory over Anclote, the sophomore went 3 for 3 with three RBI and also threw three no-hit innings, giving up just a walk and striking out the other nine batters she faced.
Reagan Beagle, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
She went 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in a 22-4 victory over the Academy at the Lakes on Thursday night.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
On Wednesday the junior struck out 16 batters in a win over Citrus, pitching all seven innings giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks, and she was also 2 for 3 with an RBI double, then she followed with seven shutout innings permitting two hits and a walk against 14 strikeouts on Thursday versus Dunnellon.
Taylor Tucker, Fr., Mitchell
The freshman went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and threw seven innings giving up three unearned runs on two hits while striking out 11 on Wednesday against Palm Harbor University, then she went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI on Thursday versus Gulf.
Abigail Avant, So., Sunlake
She went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and three RBI on Wednesday against Wesley Chapel, then was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI on Thursday versus Cypress Creek, and 3 for 4 with two RBI against Dunedin on Friday.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App