Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/15/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 7-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Shaunqueze Foster, Mandarin
The Mustangs' running back led the way in a 24-7 win over Rockledge, with Foster rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Deion Winstead, Mandarin
In the Mustangs' 27-6 win over First Coast, Winstead led the way with 123 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.
Skyler Freeman, West Nassau
Freeman ran wild in West Nassau's 34-19 victory over rival Fernandina Beach, with the running back compiling 114 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Asher Ghioto, Bolles
The freshman defensive lineman had a huge night in a 26-0 win over Andrew Jackson, notching six tackles and three sacks.
Mason Williams, Providence School
Williams makes his way back on the list after another big night through the air, this time the quarterback threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Christ's Church.
Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church
Despite being on the losing end of things, Wilson rushed for a game-high 196 yards on 31 attempts and scored a touchdown in the loss to Providence School.
John Bishop, Bishop Snyder
Bishop was extremely effective in Bishop Snyder's 43-6 win over Eagle's View, completing 7-of-12 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns.
Hudson Register, Baker County
From throwing or running the ball, Register had himself a strong night all the way around in a 27-17 win over Suwannee. Register accounted for 308 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
Nicolas Barbosa, Old Plank Christian
The freshman running back only needed six touches to rush for 100 yards and score a touchdown in a 36-0 win over Young Kids in Motion.
Brian Case, Ponte Vedra
Case was the workhorse in the Sharks' 52-21 win over Middleburg, rushing for 147 yards on 12 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Gage Screws, Baldwin
In a 42-0 win over Wolfson, Screws finished the game completing 11-of-12 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
Rontrez Lord, Ed White
The freshman running back had a breakout night in a 33-0 win over Sandalwood, rushing for 132 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl