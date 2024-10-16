Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/15/2024)

High School

Mandarin Mustangs running back Shaunqueze Foster (23) congratulates Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Brysen Wright (11) after his touchdown in the second half. The Bradford Tornadoes hosted the Mandarin Mustangs at David Hurse Stadium at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, September 13, 2024. The Mustangs lead 13-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 8 of the regular season.

As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from October 7-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Shaunqueze Foster, Mandarin

The Mustangs' running back led the way in a 24-7 win over Rockledge, with Foster rushing for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Deion Winstead, Mandarin

In the Mustangs' 27-6 win over First Coast, Winstead led the way with 123 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Skyler Freeman, West Nassau

Freeman ran wild in West Nassau's 34-19 victory over rival Fernandina Beach, with the running back compiling 114 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Asher Ghioto, Bolles

The freshman defensive lineman had a huge night in a 26-0 win over Andrew Jackson, notching six tackles and three sacks.

Mason Williams, Providence School

Williams makes his way back on the list after another big night through the air, this time the quarterback threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Christ's Church.

Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church

Despite being on the losing end of things, Wilson rushed for a game-high 196 yards on 31 attempts and scored a touchdown in the loss to Providence School.

John Bishop, Bishop Snyder

Bishop was extremely effective in Bishop Snyder's 43-6 win over Eagle's View, completing 7-of-12 passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

Hudson Register, Baker County

From throwing or running the ball, Register had himself a strong night all the way around in a 27-17 win over Suwannee. Register accounted for 308 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

Nicolas Barbosa, Old Plank Christian

The freshman running back only needed six touches to rush for 100 yards and score a touchdown in a 36-0 win over Young Kids in Motion.

Brian Case, Ponte Vedra

Case was the workhorse in the Sharks' 52-21 win over Middleburg, rushing for 147 yards on 12 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Gage Screws, Baldwin

In a 42-0 win over Wolfson, Screws finished the game completing 11-of-12 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

Rontrez Lord, Ed White

The freshman running back had a breakout night in a 33-0 win over Sandalwood, rushing for 132 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

