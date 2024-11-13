High School

Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Nease's KJ Perry (7) rushes for yards en route to a touchdown during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Nease Panthers held off the Bartram Trail Bears 56-42.
Nease's KJ Perry (7) rushes for yards en route to a touchdown during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Nease Panthers held off the Bartram Trail Bears 56-42. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from November 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brian Case, Ponte Vedra

The senior running back went wild on the ground in the Sharks' 35-30 win over Creekside, with Case rushing for 162 yards on 27 touches and scored two times.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

KJ Perry, Nease

The Panthers pulled off a thrilling 56-42 win over Bartram Trail on the legs of Perry, who rushed for 222 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Nate Harry, Nease

Harry accounted for 276 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in last week's win over the Bears.

Arthur Lewis Jr., Bartram Trail

Though Lewis Jr.'s effort came in a loss, the junior dynamo rushed for 283 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Harrison Miller, University Christian

Miller went off in the Christians' 56-25 win over Zephyrhills Christian Acadey, completing 18-of-25 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

Andrew Wright Jr., Impact Christian Academy

The sophomore sensation was terrific in a 36-15 win over Episcopal School, completing five passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Alex Hicks, Episcopal School

Hicks was the leading rusher in Episcopal School's loss to Impact Christian Academy, rushing for 90 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Anthony Miller, Taylor

Miller was everywhere in a 32-12 win over Father Lopez, accounting for 72 all-purpose yards and intercepting a pass.

Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church

The Eagles' running back had a big night in a loss to The Master's Academy, rushing for 196 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.

Published
