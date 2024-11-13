Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/13/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 12 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from November 4-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brian Case, Ponte Vedra
The senior running back went wild on the ground in the Sharks' 35-30 win over Creekside, with Case rushing for 162 yards on 27 touches and scored two times.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
KJ Perry, Nease
The Panthers pulled off a thrilling 56-42 win over Bartram Trail on the legs of Perry, who rushed for 222 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Nate Harry, Nease
Harry accounted for 276 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in last week's win over the Bears.
Arthur Lewis Jr., Bartram Trail
Though Lewis Jr.'s effort came in a loss, the junior dynamo rushed for 283 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Harrison Miller, University Christian
Miller went off in the Christians' 56-25 win over Zephyrhills Christian Acadey, completing 18-of-25 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Andrew Wright Jr., Impact Christian Academy
The sophomore sensation was terrific in a 36-15 win over Episcopal School, completing five passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Alex Hicks, Episcopal School
Hicks was the leading rusher in Episcopal School's loss to Impact Christian Academy, rushing for 90 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Anthony Miller, Taylor
Miller was everywhere in a 32-12 win over Father Lopez, accounting for 72 all-purpose yards and intercepting a pass.
Kyree Wilson, Christ's Church
The Eagles' running back had a big night in a loss to The Master's Academy, rushing for 196 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl