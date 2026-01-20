Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 62 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 1 Rainier Beach travels to No. 19 Seattle Prep and No. 14 Mount Si hosts Bellevue.
La Conner vs Friday Harbor — 4:00 p.m.
Coupeville vs Concrete — 5:30 p.m.
Orting vs Eatonville — 7:00 p.m.
North Beach vs Chief Leschi — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs Kent-Meridian — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs Kentwood — 7:00 p.m.
Tahoma vs Mount Rainier — 7:00 p.m.
Kentridge vs Stadium — 7:00 p.m.
Decatur vs Enumclaw — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview vs Todd Beamer — 7:00 p.m.
Kentlake vs Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Klahowya vs Seattle Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Life Christian Academy vs Cascade Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Washington vs Foss — 7:00 p.m.
Interlake vs Evergreen — 7:00 p.m.
Steilacoom vs Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.
WF West vs Centralia — 7:00 p.m.
Tumwater vs Shelton — 7:00 p.m.
Aberdeen vs Black Hills — 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Fife — 7:00 p.m.
Forks vs Ilwaco — 7:00 p.m.
River Ridge vs Gig Harbor — 7:00 p.m.
North Thurston vs Bellarmine Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Olympic vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.
Tenino vs Bush — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
Renton vs Lake Washington — 7:15 p.m.
Tyee vs Mercer Island — 7:15 p.m.
Redmond vs Bothell — 7:15 p.m.
Newport vs Cedarcrest — 7:15 p.m.
Lindbergh vs Hazen — 7:15 p.m.
Meridian vs Lynden — 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln vs Liberty — 7:15 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Cascade — 7:15 p.m.
Issaquah vs Skyline — 7:15 p.m.
Eastlake vs Inglemoor — 7:15 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Cedar Park Christian — 7:15 p.m.
Sammamish vs Highline — 7:15 p.m.
Ferndale vs Sehome — 7:15 p.m.
Peninsula vs Central Kitsap — 7:15 p.m.
Bellevue vs Mount Si — 7:15 p.m.
Foster vs Juanita — 7:15 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley vs Squalicum — 7:15 p.m.
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Cashmere — 7:15 p.m.
O’Dea vs Bishop Blanchet — 7:30 p.m.
Eastside Catholic vs West Seattle — 7:30 p.m.
Seattle Academy vs Cleveland — 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs Garfield — 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Chief Sealth — 7:30 p.m.
Ballard vs Nathan Hale — 7:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Franklin — 7:30 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs Seattle Prep — 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs Auburn — 7:30 p.m.
Capital vs Mount Tahoma — 7:30 p.m.
Timberline vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.
Lakes vs Silas — 7:30 p.m.
Chelan vs Brewster — 7:30 p.m.
Manson vs Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
