Vote: Northeast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/17/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Northeast Florida Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Timothy Cole, Raines
The right arm of Cole's was what led the way in a 48-23 victory over Trinity Christian Academy. Cole completed 17-of-21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kenyon Gardner, Paxon School
Gardner had a big night in a 32-13 win over Stanton, rushing for 134 yards on 18 carries and also had 47 receiving yards, a touchdown in the victory.
Andreus Cox, Raines
Cox hauled in five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Raines’ 35-14 victory over Mainland.
Hudson Register, Baker County
The junior signal caller completed 12-of-25 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns in a 30-0 victory over First Coast.
Landon Francis, Ed White
Francis had a big night in the Commanders’ 51-6 victory as the wide receiver caught three passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason Williams, Providence School
The senior quarterback completed 10-of-16 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-3 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Hicks Zarah, Trinity Christian Academy
Zarah managed the Conquerors’ offense well in a 49-0 win over North Florida Educational Institute, completing 4-of-6 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
KJ Perry, Nease
The senior running back was terrific in a 39-0 win over Fletcher, rushing for 106 yards on 11 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Arthur Lewis IV, Bartram Trail
Lewis IV did everything he could in the Bears’ 49-42 loss to Creekside, rushing for 211 yards on 18 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Cash Downey, Menendez
Downey was on point in the team’s 31-12 victory over Parker, completing 14-of-18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Brian Case, Ponte Vedra
The Sharks’ running back was stellar in a 17-14 win over Beachside, rushing for 213 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl