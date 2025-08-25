Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Aug. 25, 2025
Central Florida high school football players were a big hit last week during 2025 season-openers.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 21 athletes for games played Aug. 21-23, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Aug. 14-16, 2025: Jones WR Larry Miles
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame commit led one of the greatest Central Florida comebacks in recent memory, guiding the Rams back from a 29-7 halftime deficit to beat Miami Norland, 30-29. The senior threw for 154 yards and three TDs and rushed 10 times for 41 yards and another score.
Dylan Hoskins, DB, West Orange
Senior had a 40-yard pick-6 to lead the Warriors past Evans, 28-18, in an Orange County showdown.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
The Hornets’ new sophomore signal-caller went wild in his debut, completing 23 of 29 passes for 322 yards and five TDs to guide the Hornets past Oviedo, 68-35.
Amar’e Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Star senior galloped for 223 yards and four TDs on 27 carries to lead the Hornets past Oviedo.
Jackson Stecher, QB, Lake Brantley
Sophomore transfer from The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) had an impressive debut, passing for 204 yards and four TDs to march the Patriots past Lyman, 75-0, in a Seminole County game.
Ryan Duval, DEF, Jones
Exceptional athlete recorded multiple sacks to lead a superb defensive effort, powering the area’s No. 1-ranked team past Winter Park, 35-0, It was the Tigers’ 17th consecutive regular-season victory.
JJ Edwards, LB, Edgewater
Blocked two punts, scoring a TD off one, to guide the Eagles past Wekiva, 65-8.
Brian Dillard, QB, The First Academy
Junior transfer passed for two TDs in a hard-fought 24-17 loss to national power Milton (Ga.).
Chris McKenna, K, South Lake
Boomed field goals of 47 and 35 yards to help guide the Eagles past Nature Coast Tech, 27-6.
Jaylen Davis, WR/RB, Windermere
Junior returned a punt 67 yards for a TD and caught four passes for 37 yards and a TD to power the Wolverines past Harmony, 43-6.
Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty
Junior went wild, completing 14 of 17 passes for 241 yards and three TDs and rushing 12 times for 87 yards and two scores to lead the Huskies past Lake Howell, 40-21, in a Seminole County game.
Stacy Taylor, WR/RB, St. Cloud
Senior caught five passes for 60 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Freedom, 55-8.
Omar Scott, RB, Winter Springs
Junior rushed 18 times for 184 yards and three TDs to guide the Bears past Pine Ridge, 34-0.
Cameron Oxendine, SLOT, Spruce Creek
Senior scored on a 62-yard catch-and-run and 77-yard punt return to lead the Hawks past Seabreeze, 33-0, in a Volusia County game.
Jeremiah Hancock, QB, Deltona
Ran for three TDs and passed for another score to power the Wolves past Crescent City, 40-13.
James Thomas, RB, Pierson Taylor
Senior rushed for more than 200 yards and three TDs in a 37-20 loss to Orangewood Christian.
Troy Silberzahn, ATH, Cocoa
Sophomore ran for two TDs and caught four passes for 41 yards and one TD to power the area’s No. 3-ranked Tigers past Merritt Island, 30-24, in double overtime.
Eric Nelson, QB, Viera
Senior passed for two TDs, including a 9-yard TD toss to Shaun Hartman with 1 minute, 24 seconds left, to lift the Hawks past Rockledge, 22-21.
Tyrese Jefferson, RB/DB/WR, Melbourne
Fantastic freshman rushed five times for 67 yards and three TDs and caught a pass for 28 yards to lead the Bulldogs past Cocoa Beach, 58-7.
X’Zavier Corbin, ATH, Eau Gallie
Freshman rushed 11 times for 73 yards and two TDs and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score in a 41-31 loss to Vero Beach.
Efrem White, WR/DB, Vero Beach
Senior took the place of injured quarterback Champ Monds and completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards and one TD, and rushed seven times for 84 yards and two scores to march the Indians past Eau Gallie, 41-31.
