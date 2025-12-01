Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 1, 2025
Central Florida high school football players were a big hit in regional championship games last Friday. Now, it’s on to the state semifinals for the winning teams.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 10 athletes for games played Nov. 28, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 21, 2025: Real Life Christian Academy QB Caleb Burden.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Dec. 7. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame commit and star senior turned in another outstanding performance, completing 17 of 29 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushing eight times for 34 yards and a score to power the Rams past previously unbeaten DeLand, 40-31, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final.
Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand
Super sophomore rushed 14 times for 170 yards and two TDs and caught a 17-yard pass in a close loss to Lake Mary.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Super senior completed 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and one TD and rushed 10 times for 74 yards and four scores to lead the Indians to a 49-23 victory against Dr. Phillips in the Class 7A, Region 3 final.
Camryn West, QB, Dr. Phillips
Talented senior scored on a 97-yard TD run on the game’s first play from scrimmage in a loss to Vero Beach.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland
Senior completed 24 of 42 passes for 328 yards and one TD to guide the Buccaneers in a 27-10 loss to Ponte Vedra in the Class 5A, Region 1 final.
Carter Emanuel, QB, Edgewater
Senior completed 23 of 43 passes for 281 yards and two TDs in a 27-14 loss to Lakeland in the Class 5A, Region 2 final.
Daunte Wallace, RB, Jones
Senior rushed 22 times for 120 yards and one TD to power the Tigers past Lake Wales, 24-10, in a Class 4A, Region 2 final.
Amar’e Johnson, RB/OLB, Bishop Moore
Senior rushed 27 times for 216 yards and three TDs to propel the Hornets past Eau Gallie, 31-28, in a Class 3A, Region 2 final.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Oregon commit threw three TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Commodores in a close loss to Bishop Moore.
O’Kece Battle, CB/WR, Cocoa
Senior made 13 tackles, including five solo, returned two kickoffs for 110 total yards and recovered a fumble to power the three-time defending state champ Tigers past Bradford, 17-10, in the Class 2A, Region 2 final.
