Vote now: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
Down the stretch, some separation is taking place throughout the South Florida football landscape.
Miami Central and Chaminade-Madonna continue to steamroll toward the playoffs, while St. Thomas Aquinas enjoyed a strong bounce back performance with an impressive 44-6 drumming of Monarch.
Then, you have Miami Northwestern giving coach Teddy Bridgewater a signature, 23-18, win over two-time defending state champion Columbus.
All told, it was another exciting week of football in South Florida.
Now that the games are over, it’s time to pick the top performer in the area in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Fans are encouraged to vote as often as they want. Also, schools, players and coaches are encouraged to update their statistics after games, as well as submit names to @JoeFrisaro on X.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Derrek Cooper of Chaminade-Madonna.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
The Texas recruit threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win against Archbishop McCarthy.
Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Rebounding from a loss to Chaminade-Madonna, Indorf directed the Raiders to a lopsided win against Monarch. The senior rushed for two touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes.
Jabari Brady, WR/DB, Monarch
The Knights didn’t have much to cheer about at St. Thomas Aquinas. Still, the standout receiver made an impact with some big receptions, including a 15-yard touchdown catch in the final two minutes. Brady also played defensive back and handled the punting duties.
Amos Bradford, RB, West Broward
Against Gulf Coast, Bradford gained 158 yards on 12 carries.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
Due to the storms that impacted South Florida, the Wildcats played two games last week. On Monday, they rolled by Goleman, 31-6, and on Friday they handled Cypress Bay, 46-0. Circo came up big against Goleman with 268 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Nylan Maine, QB, Booker T. Washington
Playing in rainy conditions, Maine scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard run in a win over Southridge. Maine also tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dontavious Kinchens in the 27-14 victory.
Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage
Recently committed to Florida State, Louis had another big game, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on just six carries against Archbishop McCarthy. And in a loss last Monday to Miami Norland, Louis gained 218 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Ezekiel Marcelin, DE/LB, Miami Central
Committed to Miami, Marcelin has enjoyed a dominant season for the Rockets. In a 22-14 win against Norland, Marcelin had four sacks and two additional tackles for losses.
Sakib Muhammad, QB, South Plantation
On the road, the Paladins spoiled homecoming at Cooper City. Muhammad ran for 108 yards on 11 carries.
King Davis, RB, Northwestern
The Bulls spread the wealth in beating Columbus. Seven different players were credited with rushing attempts, but it was Davis who did the most damage with 82 yards on 11 carries.
Bekkem Kritza, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The senior threw four touchdown passes in a 56-0 rout of Avant Garde Academy.
Nick Lennear, WR, Miami Northwestern
The sophomore had two touchdown receptions in the win against Columbus.
Josh Moore, WR, West Broward
Committed to Miami, Moore had 181 yards on six receptions and three touchdowns in a 63-19 win against Gulf Coast.
Johnathan Bueno, RB, Western
A brushing-style runner, Bueno gained 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown against Goleman.
Jefferson Saintcius, LB, Piper
The Bengals defense limited Plantation to seven points, with Saintcius credited with five tackles for losses.
Christian Mata, QB, Piper
All Mata seems to do is win. The Bengals quarterback made enough big plays in a 14-7 defensive tussle with Plantation. Mata converted a 28-yard pass play on fourth-and-seven to set up a touchdown.
Arwin Jackson, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
On four carries, Jackson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in another Lions' impressive victory.
Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central
Not only has McQueen stabilized the Rockets’ quarterback position, he is a big reason why Central is storming into the postseason as a state championship favorite. In the win over Norland, McQueen threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyler Shattuck, QB, West Broward
On 10 of 14 passing, Shattuck threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns.
Varian Terry, WR, Palmetto
The Panthers handled Miami Edison, 41-24, in a high-scoring contest with Terry scoring three touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return for a score.
Cedric Wyche, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
When Chance Washington suffered an arm injury in the first half, Wyche picked up the slack, and had 93 yards rushing on 10 carries in the first two quarters. Wyche’s touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Raiders a three-score lead.