Vote now: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)

Top teams and players are stepping up as season enters the home stretch; vote for this week's South Florida Player of the Week

Joe Frisaro

Andrew Indorf (2) of St. Thomas Aquinas scores his second touchdown in the Raiders' 44-6 win against Monarch.
Down the stretch, some separation is taking place throughout the South Florida football landscape.

Miami Central and Chaminade-Madonna continue to steamroll toward the playoffs, while St. Thomas Aquinas enjoyed a strong bounce back performance with an impressive 44-6 drumming of Monarch.

Then, you have Miami Northwestern giving coach Teddy Bridgewater a signature, 23-18, win over two-time defending state champion Columbus.

All told, it was another exciting week of football in South Florida.

Now that the games are over, it’s time to pick the top performer in the area in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.

Fans are encouraged to vote as often as they want. Also, schools, players and coaches are encouraged to update their statistics after games, as well as submit names to @JoeFrisaro on X. 

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Derrek Cooper of Chaminade-Madonna.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage

The Texas recruit threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win against Archbishop McCarthy.

Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Rebounding from a loss to Chaminade-Madonna, Indorf directed the Raiders to a lopsided win against Monarch. The senior rushed for two touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes.

Jabari Brady, WR/DB, Monarch

The Knights didn’t have much to cheer about at St. Thomas Aquinas. Still, the standout receiver made an impact with some big receptions, including a 15-yard touchdown catch in the final two minutes. Brady also played defensive back and handled the punting duties.

Amos Bradford, RB, West Broward

Against Gulf Coast, Bradford gained 158 yards on 12 carries.

Sebastian Circo, QB, Western

Due to the storms that impacted South Florida, the Wildcats played two games last week. On Monday, they rolled by Goleman, 31-6, and on Friday they handled Cypress Bay, 46-0. Circo came up big against Goleman with 268 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Nylan Maine, QB, Booker T. Washington

Playing in rainy conditions, Maine scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard run in a win over Southridge. Maine also tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dontavious Kinchens in the 27-14 victory.

Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage

Recently committed to Florida State, Louis had another big game, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on just six carries against Archbishop McCarthy. And in a loss last Monday to Miami Norland, Louis gained 218 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Marcelin, DE/LB, Miami Central

Committed to Miami, Marcelin has enjoyed a dominant season for the Rockets. In a 22-14 win against Norland, Marcelin had four sacks and two additional tackles for losses.

Sakib Muhammad, QB, South Plantation

On the road, the Paladins spoiled homecoming at Cooper City. Muhammad ran for 108 yards on 11 carries.

King Davis, RB, Northwestern

The Bulls spread the wealth in beating Columbus. Seven different players were credited with rushing attempts, but it was Davis who did the most damage with 82 yards on 11 carries.

Bekkem Kritza, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

The senior threw four touchdown passes in a 56-0 rout of Avant Garde Academy.

Nick Lennear, WR, Miami Northwestern

The sophomore had two touchdown receptions in the win against Columbus.

Josh Moore, WR, West Broward

Committed to Miami, Moore had 181 yards on six receptions and three touchdowns in a 63-19 win against Gulf Coast.

Johnathan Bueno, RB, Western

A brushing-style runner, Bueno gained 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown against Goleman.

Jefferson Saintcius, LB, Piper

The Bengals defense limited Plantation to seven points, with Saintcius credited with five tackles for losses.

Christian Mata, QB, Piper

All Mata seems to do is win. The Bengals quarterback made enough big plays in a 14-7 defensive tussle with Plantation. Mata converted a 28-yard pass play on fourth-and-seven to set up a touchdown.

Arwin Jackson, RB, Chaminade-Madonna

On four carries, Jackson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in another Lions' impressive victory.

Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central

Not only has McQueen stabilized the Rockets’ quarterback position, he is a big reason why Central is storming into the postseason as a state championship favorite. In the win over Norland, McQueen threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Shattuck, QB, West Broward

On 10 of 14 passing, Shattuck threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Varian Terry, WR, Palmetto

The Panthers handled Miami Edison, 41-24, in a high-scoring contest with Terry scoring three touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return for a score.

Cedric Wyche, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas

When Chance Washington suffered an arm injury in the first half, Wyche picked up the slack, and had 93 yards rushing on 10 carries in the first two quarters. Wyche’s touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Raiders a three-score lead.

JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

