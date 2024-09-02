Vote: South Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
On any given weekend, anything can happen in South Florida high school football.
Labor Day Weekend is a prime example. We saw a major upset, with Blanche Ely outlasting Chaminade-Madonna, 35-34, in overtime. And then, we had traditional powers like American Heritage Plantation, rebounding from an opening loss, dominate state playoff contender, Western, 51-12.
The weekend featured plenty of highlight performances, as well as an abundance of rain.
Now it’s time to pick who was the best of the best in our SBLive South Florida Player of the Week football poll.
As always, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing exposure to players and schools.
Fans are encouraged to vote as often as they like. And we encourage players, coaches and schools to nominate their candidates by reaching out to @JoeFrisaro on X.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jayden Gonzalez of Pembroke Pines Charter.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
Bouncing back from an opening loss to Milton (Georgia), Bell tossed five TD passes and logged 332 passing yards in a 51-12 win against Western.
Darryle “Tre” Bell III, Goleman
Committed to Florida State, Bell scored a touchdown off a blocked punt against Southridge.
Jayden Elder, WR, West Boca Raton
The Bulls are off to a hot start, and they feature a balanced offense. Elder weaved his way 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Palm Beach Central.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
It wasn’t Western’s night against American Heritage. Still, Circo stood out, throwing an 8-yard TD pass, and rushing 23-yards for a TD in the third quarter.
Joel Miller, RB, Doral Academy
In a 37-20 win against Mater Academy Charter, Miller rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries.
David “D-Tre” Runner, DE, Jupiter
The Warriors improved to 3-0 win a 38-6 win against Park Vista. Runner stepped up with two sacks, five tackles, three tackles for losses, and three quarterback hurries.
Yohan-li Louis, RB, Calvary Christian Academy
In a high-scoring win against NSU University, Louis rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Leo, QB, Doral Academy
Leo was on the mark, completing 8 of 12 pass attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Shawon Garcon, LB, NSU University
The final score didn’t go the Sharks’ way against Calvary Christian Academy, but Garcon made an impact defensively with 13 tackles.
Omari McNeil, QB, Blanche Ely
A vastly improved Ely squad stunned the Chaminade-Madonna Lions and shocked the nation. In the upset, McNeil passed for close to 400 yards. And in overtime, McNeil scored the winning touchdown on an 8-yard run.
Jonathan Nua, DL, Columbus
The junior defensive lineman scored a touchdown for the Explorers on a punt return in a 14-10 loss to Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Russell Royce, QB, Miami Beach
Inclement weather impacted the weekend, and that was the case on Thursday. Miami Beach, under the direction of Royce, led Everglades Prep Academy, 20-8, in the third quarter when play was suspended. Royce had a touchdown pass.
Derrek Cooper, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
A bright spot on a disappointing night for the Lions was Cooper, who rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
Chance Humphrey, QB, Westminster Academy
The Lions made a strong showing, beating North Broward Prep, 40-13. Humphrey threw for 393 yards and four Touchdowns.
Anthony Mestre, RB, North Broward Prep
On a night the Eagles were defeated by Westminster Academy, Mestre ran for 114 yards on eight carries.
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Ransom Everglades
In a high-scoring affair win against Westminster Christian, Lawrence threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback also ran for two more scores.
Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central
Taking over at quarterback for Bekkem Kritza (Penn State commit), McQueen passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score. Kritza, who started in last week’s loss to Lakeland, played in the second half and threw a TD pass.
Robert Donald, WR, Westminster Academy
Donald was a big play maker for Westminster Academy, catching eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Robert Kerns, QB, Archbishop McCarthy
Kerns continues to step up, tossing five touchdown passes and 274 yards passing in a 42-6 win against Cypress Bay.
Conneilus Miller Jr., WR, Westminster Christian
In a loss to Ransom Everglades, Miller had 10 receptions for 162 yards and two TDs.
Jerrard Smith, CB, Miami Norland
Against Carroll City, the Vikings had six takeaways, with Smith picking off a couple of passes.
Zion Paret, DB, Miami Central
After an opening week loss to Lakeland, the Rockets took out their frustrations with a 54-7 rout of Miami Edison. Paret’s interception on the second play from scrimmage set the tone, as it set up Central’s first TD.
Kendall Brown, WR, Archbishop McCarthy
On four receptions, Brown logged 94 yards and two touchdowns.
Malachi Toney, WR, American Heritage
Showing his big play capabilities, the Miami recruit had 148 yards receiving and two scores against Western.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
The Bulls traveled to Venice, and came up short in overtime, 48-42. Strawder threw for close to 400 yards and five touchdowns.
Willie White, CB, South Dade
A two-way player, White doubles up as a receiver and defensive back. On defense, White had two interceptions in a win against Homestead.
Ennio Yapoor, QB, Miami Norland
Off to a strong start, the Vikings dominated Carol City, 36-10, with Yapoor throwing three TD passes.