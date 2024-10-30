Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/30/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 10 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark was the workhorse for the Thunder in a 36-14 win over Seffner Christian, rushing for 175 yards and scored two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Andrew Heidel, Manatee
Hard to leave the Army commitment off this list on a weekly basis. Heidel completed 18-of-22 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-0 rout of Braden River.
Josh Barido, IMG Academy White
Despite coming in a losing effort to Ponte Vedra, Barido completed 15-of-26 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Jeremy Stroh, Saint Stephen's Episcopal
The senior defensive lineman was stellar in the Falcons' 20-6 victory over Indian Rocks Christian, making nine tackles, six for loss and a sack.
Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
There was no stopping Clark and the Thunder in a 64-8 rout of Windermere Prep, rushing for 60 yards and scoring three touchdowns on just five attempts.
Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community
In a 35-0 win over Lakewood Ranch, Edwards led the ground attack with 195 yards on 28 touches and scored three touchdowns.
Conhail Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
Jackson ran wild in a 55-18 defeat of Tarpon Springs, as the running back went for 109 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns.
Marquez Brydson, Palmetto
Notching a district championship win, Brydson led the offensive charge, rushing for a game-high 161 yards on 21 carries and three scores.
Jayce Nixon, Venice
Nixon had another banner night in a 76-0 win over Sarasota, throwing for 209 yards and five touchdowns.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl