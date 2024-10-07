Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/7/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 30-October 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Schafer, Venice
Making the most of his opportunity under center, the quarterback accounted for 181 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Lehigh.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
The Cougars’ junior quarterback completed 5-of-8 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Cardinal Mooney’s 40-16 win over Lakewood.
Connail Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
Next to Mignery having a big game was Jackson, who rushed for 142 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Kai Theeke, IMG Academy Blue
Theeke had a huge night in the Ascenders’ 42-38 victory over Fort Myers Canterbury, rushing for 203 yards on 17 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Jackson Roth, Palmetto
Roth had a strong outing in the Tigers’ 30-8 win over Braden River, completing 14-of-19 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
Despite throwing three interceptions, Milliken finished completing 17-of-32 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-26 win over Gateway Charter.
Jermaine Edwards, Parrish Community
Leading the way in the Bulls’ 37-7 win over Winter Haven, the running back rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Josh Barido, IMG Academy White
The senior quarterback had a solid night in the Ascenders’ 35-9 victory over Fort Meade, with Barido completing 12-of-26 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Barido also rushed for 29 yards on six carries.
Dorien Jones, Venice
Jones was the workhorse on the ground despite falling to IMG Academy national 21-16, rushing for 94 yards on 26 attempts.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl