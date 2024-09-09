Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Allen Clark, RB, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark might've had the best rushing average of any player in the country last week. The running back carried the ball four times for 263 yards and three scores. That's a 65.8 yard per carry average.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Connall Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
Jackson led the way in the Cougars' 51-12 win over Chamberlain, rushing for 154 yards on nine carries, scoring three touchdowns.
Louisen Desinor, Southeast
The Seminoles' quarterback had a huge night in a 26-19 win over Dunedin, completing 10-of-18 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
Tavares Powell, Southeast
Powell was running rampant through the Dunedin secondary last week, catching six passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
Max Stafford, IMG Academy Blue
In a losing effort to North Port, Stafford completed 14-of-25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Peter Kalphat, North Port
Kalphat led the way to a record setting night for the Bobcats, with the running back rushing for 208 yards and scoring three times in a 55-17 win over IMG Academy Blue.
Isaac Smith, North Port
What didn't Smith do in the Bobcats' win over the Ascenders? Smith rushed for 100 yards, two touchdowns and made five tackles on defense, batting away a pass as well.
Ty Hawkins, IMG Academy
The SMU commitment was stellar in the Ascenders' 34-13 win over Cocoa, completing 14-of-16 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson Roth, Palmetto
Roth was pinpoint in the Tigers' 41-21 win over Sarasota Riverview. The quarterback completed 15-of-18 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns.
