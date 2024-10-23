Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (10/22/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 19 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from October 14-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Eddie Mamudi, Blake
Mamudi was on point in the team's 55-0 victory over King, with the signal caller completing 9-of-11 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Joaquin Kavouklis, Tarpon Springs
The Spongers' quarterback had a career night in a 47-12 win over Dunedin, completing 12-of-19 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.
Toni Rrgalla, St. Petersburg Catholic
Rrgalla led the way in a 41-10 win over Cambridge Christian, rushing for 128 yards on just eight carries and scoring three times.
Grant Cook, Keswick Christian
Despite in a losing effort against Sarasota Christian, Cook hauled in five passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Nickolas Bearden, Shorecrest Prep
Bearden completed 8-of-14 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-0 win over Sports Leadership & Management.
Joseph Glennon, Alonso
The senior quarterback was solid in a 59-28 loss to Plant City, completing 9-of-17 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
Noah Guenther, Newsome
Guenther was extremely efficient in the Wolves' 38-0 victory over Middleton, completing 5-of-8 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
JC Mirasola, Plant
The senior quarterback made his return to the lineup in a 31-21 win over Berkeley Prep, completing 20-of-31 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. Also rushed for 25 and a score.
Dallas Wilson, Tampa Bay Tech
Wilson, a Oregon commitment, hauled in five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in 35-3 win over Durant.
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Marauders' running back had one of his best games of the season against Venice, rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Xavier Goulbourne, Carrollwood Day
Goulborne led the way in the Patriots' 38-21 win over University Christian, rushing for 210 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Anthony Ford, Chamberlain
Ford only needed three carries to rush for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Gavin Galish, Osceola
Galish completed 12-of-17 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Countryside.
Jaylen White, Clearwater
White accounted for 348 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a win over East Lake last week.
Jerry Drain, Clearwater
The Tornadoes running back led the ground game in a 35-14 win over East Lake, rushing for 140 yards and two scores.
Keoni Abasial, Calvary Christian
Calvary Christian quarterback completed 19-of-27 passes for 269 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-28 win over St. Petersburg.
Jeff Jones, St. Petersburg
Jones rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Calvary Christian.
Rhys Brush, Armwood
The Hawks' quarterback completed 12-of-19 passes for 251 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-3 win over Steinbrenner.
Will Griffin, Jesuit
Griffin, a Florida commitment, completed 12-of-15 passes for 156 yards and four scores in a 43-0 win over Brandon.
Antonio Balaguer, Sumner
The sophomore signal caller threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Strawberry Crest.
