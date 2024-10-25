Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player on the Florida Panhandle in 2024?
The 2024 high school football season has brought us some exciting action, and there have been a number of sophomores who have emerged as a legitimate stars. Before the playoffs start, we have highlighted eight individuals on the Florida panhandle who have had outstanding seasons. We ask you, the fans, to cast your vote for who has had the best season in the 2024 season.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024. Here are this week's nominees:
Samuel Chisolm, Mosley
The sophomore running back has accumulated 605 rushing yards this season while averaging 75 yards per game. He has also rushed for 7 touchdowns this season.
Dylan Louthain, Walton
Louthain has 22 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown this season. He has also provided some depth on defense recording 11 solo tackles, 28 total tackles and one fumble recovery.
Kyren Campbell, Walton
Campbell has stepped into a bigger role for the Braves' defense this season. He has 11 solo tackles, 35 total tackles one fumble recovery so far this year.
Tyler Stewart, Arnold
Stewart is also another sophomore defensive player who has been handed a bigger role for his team in 2024. He has recorded 13 solo tackles, 26 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.
Tramond Collins, Cottondale
Collins has had one of the better offensive outputs among sophomores in the panhandle this year. He has 23 carries for 482 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Lastly he has provided some depth on defense with 25 total tackles on the season.
Daryl Andrews, Bay
Andrews has recorded 21 total tackles and 37 total tackles this season. He also has shown the ability to read the quarterback with 2 interceptions this season.
Bowden Bailey, Holmes County
Bailey has had a successful sophomore season with 74 carries, 338 yards and two touchdowns. He has also recorded seven solo tackles and 17 total tackles on defense this year.
Keagan Gilbert, Navarre
Gilbert has shown the ability to be the next great running back for the Raiders. He has 67 carries for 428 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. He will look to build upon the success he had last week where he rushed for over 200 yards.