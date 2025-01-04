Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school girls basketball top underclassman so far in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school girls basketball reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the top underclassman of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best underclassmen from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the top underclassman so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school girls basketball season.
Voting concludes February 1st, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Ariana Willoughby, Fr., Springstead
The first-year guard has been instrumental in the Eagles’ 11-4 record, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals.
Demi Williamson, So., Citrus
The sophomore has been a bright spot despite the Hurricanes starting 4-8, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 6.9 steals while hitting 12 3-pointers.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
In her first season the freshman has shined for the 7-6 Gators, nearly averaging a triple-double at 14.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.0 steals, along with 1.2 blocks.
Alex Nichols, So., Land O’ Lakes
The Gators are 7-6 and the sophomore guard has played a key role, averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while knocking down 21 3-pointers.
Joelys Rodriguez, So., Weeki Wachee
The Hornets have begun the season at 10-3, with the sophomore averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.3 steals with 15 3-pointers made.
Ayana Kincade, So., Hernando
The Leopards are off to a 7-5 start through 12 games, with the sophomore leading the team averaging 15.8 points.
Aislin Ruppe, So., Hernando
The sophomore guard is averaging 13.6 points over 11 games and has connected on a team-best 21 3-pointers.
Zoey Houle, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
With the Warriors at 7-3, the freshman is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.9 steals, with 14 made 3-pointers.
Tajinae Bonney, So., Gulf
The sophomore shooting guard is averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 5.2 steals for the Buccaneers.
Keyrra Ruiz, So., Crystal River
Helping the Pirates to a 6-6 mark, the sophomore is averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 steals while connecting on 15 3-pointers.
