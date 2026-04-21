Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – April 20, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players last week shined on the diamond in district championship games.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played April 13-18, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 6-11, 2026: Lake Highland Prep LHP/1B/OF Alec Ochipinti.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., April 26, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Evan Dyett, LHP, Spruce Creek

Junior pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out six, to guide the Hawks past University (Orange City), 11-0, for the Class 7A, District 2 title.

Isais Torres, P, Hagerty

Super sophomore struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win and power the Huskies past Winter Park, 7-6, for the Class 7A, District 3 championship.

Gavin Lollis, P, Lake Mary

Star senior fanned seven batters in 5 2/3 innings to lead the Rams past West Orange, 2-1, for the Class 7A, District 4 title.

Fabian Antosanti, INF/C, Lake Minneola

Senior went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the Hawks past South Lake, 6-5, for the Class 6A, District 5 championship.

Clay MacConnell, RHP, Melbourne

Junior pitched a three-hit shutout through six innings, striking out seven, to power the Bulldogs past Viera, 6-0, for the Class 6A, District 7 championship.

Tommy Hayes, RHP, Seabreeze

Senior struck out 11 and walked only one, scattering five hits in six innings to propel the Sandcrabs past Belleview, 7-2, in the Class 5A, District 5 title game.

Tyler Kenast, P, Winter Springs

Senior went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, and struck out seven in three innings to power the Bears past Edgewater, 13-0, for the Class 5A, District 6 championship.

Ty Brandes, INF/P, Merritt Island

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to lead the Mustangs past Eau Gallie, 10-0, for the Class 4A, District 13 title.

Oliver Dugan, RHP/2B/SS, Lake Highland Prep

Stellar sophomore pitched a two-hitter through six innings, striking out five, to march the Highlanders past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 2-1, for the Class 2A, District 5 championship.

Mauricio Zaa, UTIL, Montverde Academy

Went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to lead the Eagles past defending state champ The First Academy, 7-5, in the Class 2A, District 6 title game.

Garrett Harper, P, Cocoa Beach

Fantastic freshman went 2-for-4 with a home run, one run scored and three RBI, and struck out eight in five innings to march the Minutemen past John Carroll Catholic, 7-1, for the Class 2A, District 8 title.

Britton Wise, OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Junior went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past St. John Lutheran, 12-0, for the Class 1A, District 6 title.

Anthony Panetta, RHP/OF, Deltona Trinity Christian

Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, one run scored and one RBI to guide the Eagles past Lake Mary Prep, 7-6, for the Class 1A, District 7 championship.

J.T. Costello, 1B/RHP, Bishop Moore

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior fanned seven batters and walked only two in a 1-0 complete-game shutout of Eustis in the Class 4A, District 7 championship game.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962





