Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 15, 2025

Central Florida high school football teams gave it their all in state championship games last weekend, with one winning a title and two finishing as runner-up.
We looked at schools in three counties (Orange, Seminole and Indian River) and nominated six athletes for games played Dec. 13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame signee and star senior completed 25 of 48 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game, to help the Rams stun previously unbeaten Vero Beach, 28-27, in the Class 7A state title game.
TJ Brundidge, Jr., RB, Lake Mary
Senior caught three passes for 50 yards and scored on a lateral after a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game to lift the Rams past Vero Beach.
Jonathan Hillsman, RB, Vero Beach
Senior rushed 19 times for 238 yards and caught three passes for 22 yards in a loss to Lake Mary.
Jordan Crutchfield, DB/WR, Vero Beach
FSU signee made three tackles, including two solo, and intercepted three passes in a loss to Lake Mary.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Miami signee and star senior rushed 29 times for 137 yards and one TD and completed 13 of 19 passes for 163 yards and two scores for 300 total yards in a close 33-28 loss to American Heritage Plantation in the Class 4A state title game.
Larry Miles, WR, Jones
Senior and Nebraska signee caught eight passes for 58 yards and one TD and rushed seven times for 23 yards and a score in a loss to American Heritage Plantation.
