Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
Central Florida high school football players put up some impressive numbers in Week 5 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 23 athletes for games played Sept. 18-20, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 11-13, 2025: Dr. Phillips QB Tien Williams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Aaron Hardy, RB, Boone
Bruising senior rushed for more than 190 yards and two TDs to lead the unbeaten Braves (5-0) past Ocoee, 24-21.
Demetrice McCray, WR/RB, The First Academy
Senior caught five passes for 139 yards and two TDs and rushed nine times for 87 yards to march the Royals past defending Class 7A state champ, Venice, 21-14.
Octavius Lewis, DB, Edgewater
Sophomore recorded a pick-6 to help the unbeaten Eagles (5-0) soar past Apopka, 35-0.
Amar’e Johnson, RB/OLB, Bishop Moore
Senior rushed 18 times for 163 yards and two TDs and rushed once for 35 yards to guide the Hornets past Melbourne Central Catholic, 41-13.
Reggie Harris, DB, Jones
Junior recorded a scoop-and-score to power the Tigers past Kissimmee Osceola, 28-14.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Star sophomore completed 11 of 17 passes for 133 yards and four TDs to march the Warriors past Lake Buena Vista, 49-0.
An’tario Wright, CB/FS, DeLand
Junior returned an interception for a TD to power the Bulldogs to a 39-0 victory against Deltona in a West Volusia showdown.
Ayden Pouncey, FS/CB, Winter Park
Notre Dame commit returned two interceptions for TDs, made seven tackles (four solo), and caught four passes for 93 yards and a score to power the Wildcats past St. Johns Creekside, 45-29.
Omar Scott, RB, Winter Springs
Junior rushed 21 times for 115 yards and four TDs to lead the Bears past Kissimmee Gateway, 28-20.
Derone Rogers, ATH, Evans
Senior completed 16 of 18 passes for 230 yards and four TDs to march the Trojans past Horizon, 44-0.
Malik Holman, RB, South Lake
Senior rushed 21 times for 153 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Mount Dora, 19-10.
TJ McCormick, RB, Mount Dora Christian
Junior rushed nine times for 179 yards and one TD to lead the Bulldogs past Pine Ridge, 42-21.
Owen O’Rourke, WB/WR/ATH, Seabreeze
Senior made six tackles, including four solo, and returned an interception 85 yards for a TD to propel the Sandcrabs past Matanzas, 21-11.
PJ Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
Junior passed for four TDs to rally the Hawks past Titusville, 29-22.
Nick Reyes, LB/K/P, Father Lopez
Junior converted field goals from 37 and 40 yards and made four extra-point kicks to propel the Green Wave past Trinity Prep, 48-14.
Nikko Dozier, RB/LB, Pierson Taylor
Senio scored five TDs – three rushing, two receiving – to power the Wildcats past Young Kids in Motion, 35-22.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Oregon commit rushed 17 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to guide the Commodores past three-time defending state champ Cocoa, 25-13.
Tyrese Jefferson, RB/CB, Melbourne
Fantastic freshman ran 14 times for 169 yards and two TDs, and caught two passes for 51 yards and a score to power the Bulldogs past rival, Palm Bay, 59-14.
Ethan Holt, MLB/SS, Merritt Island
Senior returned an interception for a TD late in the game to lift the Mustangs past St. Cloud, 24-21.
James Olson, MLB, Viera
Senior made a whopping 12 tackles to help the Hawks soar past Tohopekaliga, 44-22.
Remy Vigne, QB/CB, Cocoa Beach
Junior passed for three TDs to march the Minutemen past St. Edward’s, 28-25.
Sergio Hogue, SS/TE, Sebastian River
Junior made seven tackles, including five solo and four for loss, and one sack to propel the Sharks past South Fork, 21-7.
Connor O’Brien, ATH, St. Edward’s
Senior made eight catches for 200 yards and one TD and rushed five times for 34 yards in a 28-25 loss to Cocoa Beach.
