Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A Coach of the Year?

Ross Van De Griek

Santa Fe Head Coach Mike Blicher screams at a bad call from the referees in the fourth quarter. Riviera Prep defeated Santa Fe Catholic 66 -54 to win the FHSAA 2A State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 28th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight / Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A boys basketball coach of the year.

Anthony Shabazz, Riviera Prep

Shabazz led the Bulldogs to their third consecutive state championship, where Riveira Prep defeated Santa Fe Catholic 66-54. Riviera Prep finished with a 21-10 record.

Ralph Mata, Miami Country Day

Mata guided Miami Country Day to the regional finals before their season came to an end in the hands of 3-time defending state champion Riviera Prep.

Mike Blicher, Santa Fe Catholic

Blicher guided the Hawks to their first Final Four appearance in 54 years, as well as their first state championship game appearance since 1964.

Ehren Wallhoff, Westminster Academy

Wallhoff guided Westminster Academy to the regional semifinals before their season came to an end against 3-time defending state champion Riviera Prep.

Jody Bailey, University Christian

Bailey led the Christians to their first Final Four appearance since 2019. University Christian finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-9 record.

Reggie Kohn, Master's Academy (Oviedo)

Kohn led the Eagles to a 24-6 record this season and reached the regional finals before their season came to an end against University Christian.

Scott Stewart, First Baptist Academy (Naples)

Stewart led the Lions to a program-record 28 wins this season and reached the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

Tarrik Mabon, The First Academy (Orlando)

In his first season with the Royals, Mabon finished with a 17-11 record which was the program's most wins in a season since 2018 (17).

Teddy Lyons, Chaminade-Madonna

Lyons led Chaminade-Madonna to a 23-6 record this season, which marked the most wins the Lions have had since 2019.

Ron Blount, Sports Leadership and Management (Tampa)

Blount led the Spartans to the regional final before their season came to an end in the hands of First Baptist Academy.

