Iowa Boys High School Basketball Substate Finals Set For 3A
Eight spots in the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament will be handed out in Class 3A on Monday, March 2 when substate finals take place around the state.
The boys state basketball tournament begins March 9 in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Defending 3A state champion MOC-Floyd Valley was eliminated, meaning a new champion will be crowned. The 2025 runner-up, Clear Lake, was also knocked out of the tournament.
Defending 3A State Champion, Runner-Up Both Eliminated On Same Night
Sioux Center, who bested MOC-Floyd Valley, 58-46, will now head to Carroll while North Polk, a 54-52 winner over Clear Lake, takes on Gilbert.
Gilbert also pulled an upset with a 63-40 win at Knoxville.
Other second round 3A substate results included ADM handling Benton, Ballard besting Des Moines Christian, Carroll taking out Saydel, Keokuk getting by Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt clipping Marion, Nevada running by Bondurant-Farrar, Oskaloosa dominating Winterset, Pella crushing Washington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocking off Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Solon besting Davenport Assumption, Storm Lake roughing up Algona, Dubuque Wahlert downing Decorah and Cedar Rapids Xavier over Waverly-Shell Rock.
The Class 1A and 2A substate finals will take place Saturday, February 28, as the Class 4A substate semifinals go down Friday, February 27. Substate finals in 4A are scheduled for Wedneday, March 3.
Here are the Iowa boys high school basketball Class 3A substate finals for Tuesday, March 2.
Iowa High School Boys Basketball Substate Championships
Tuesday, March 2
Class 3A
- Nevada at ADM
- Oskaloosa at Ballard
- Sioux Center at Carroll
- Keokuk at Pella
- Central DeWitt at Solon
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake
- North Polk at Gilbert
- Cedar Rapids Xavier at Dubuque Wahlert