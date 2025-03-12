Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A girls basketball player of the year.
Bianca Hall, The First Academy (Orlando), Guard (Sophomore)
The 5-7 sophomore guard averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 steals per game for the Lady Royals this season.
Leila Bryant, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Guard (8th Grade)
The 5-8 eighth grade combo guard averaged 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Tigers and getting to their first Final Four appearance in school history this season.
Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy, Guard (Senior)
The Robert Morris University signee finished the season averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.
Lauren Guyer, Maclay, Guard (Senior)
Guyer averaged 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Marauders.
Sofi Miller, The First Academy (Orlando), Forward (Senior)
The Tennessee Tech signee finished her senior season averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Royals.
Emme Dalhoff, Clearwater Central Catholic, Guard (Junior)
Dalhoff was one of the top two-way players in the state this season where she led her team in scoring, assists, and steals.
Janie Boyd, Providence School (Jacksonville), Guard (Senior)
Boyd averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season for the Stallions where they reached the State Championship game before losing to Miami Country Day.
Liliana Rosario, Trinity Catholic, Forward (Junior)
The 6-1 junior small forward averaged 7.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Celtics this season.
Kylie Green, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Guard (Freshman)
Green averaged 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.3 steals per game this season for the Lady Tigers. Green was a key piece in the Lady Tigers' postseason run and getting to the school's first-ever Final Four appearance.
Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day, Guard (Sophomore)
Belton averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 steals per game for the Spartans this season. Belton helped lead the Spartans to their 10th state title in school history.