Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 4A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Tuesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A girls basketball player of the year.
Vanessa Vancott, Mater Lakes Academy, Guard (Sophomore)
Vancott put up incredible numbers averaging 31.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game for the Lady Bears this season.
Jasleen Green, American Heritage Plantation, Guard (Junior)
Green averaged 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season for the Lady Patriots where they reached the Class 4A championship game.
Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)
The University of Tennessee signee is the reigning Florida Player of the Year where she averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game this season leading the Lady Pirates to their first-ever state title.
Sophia Scibelli, Menendez, Guard (Junior)
The 5'10 junior guard averaged 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Falcons this season.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny, Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'2 sophomore small forward averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Crusaders this season.
Brianna Behn, Booker (Sarasota), Guard (Senior)
Behn was one of the top two-way players in the state this season, averaging 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 steals per game helping lead the Tornadoes to the Class 4A semifinals before losing to Palm Bay.
Genesis Henry, Rickards (Tallahassee), Guard (Senior)
Henry averaged 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 steals per game for the Lady Raiders this season where they reached their first Final Four in 12 years.
Maya Collins, Lemon Bay, Guard (Senior)
Collins averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.0 steals per game for the Manta Rays this season.
Riley Turknett, Seminole, Guard (Freshman)
Turknett averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.5 steals per game for the Warhawks this season.
Peyton Heffelfinger, Barron Collier, Guard (Senior)
The 5'7 senior guard led Class 4A in three-pointers made (63) and shot 32 percent from the three-point line this season.
