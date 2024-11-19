Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Girls Basketball Senior Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with the freshman class and finishing with the seniors. Voting will end on Monday, November 25 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney
The 6-2 small forward shows a ton of production on the offensive end where she can score on all three levels. Defensively, she can guard multiple positions as well as doing a great job when it comes to challenging shots at the front of the rim. Barrett is committed to playing collegiate basketball at the University of Cincinnati.
Holland Harris, Montverde Academy
The 6-2 small forward plays a traditional position-less game where she can play the wing, post, or even the guard position. Her versatility truly speaks volumes about her game, as she can score at all three levels as well as defend at a high level. Harris is committed to playing collegiate basketball at Clemson University.
Jade Jones, The King’s Academy
The 5-11 combo guard plays with a ton of versatility and is a proven winner. Jones plays with a ton of toughness and physicality on both ends of the floor doing what it takes for her team to win. Jones is the true definition of a two-way player as she can impact the game on each end of the floor. She also has a great basketball IQ, and she makes the right plays. Jones is committed to playing collegiate basketball at the University of Houston.
Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy
The 5-9 guard does an exceptional job when it comes to handling both guard positions. Her ability to be a distributor and a playmaker took a huge step forward this past season where she led the team in points and assists. She uses her size and length to an advantage as she can shoot it at a high percentage.
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville)
The 5-9 combo guard has had a terrific summer playing with more confidence and has grown in volume to score at all three levels. Knauff plays a mature game and can knock down shots in transition as well as off the catch. She is committed to playing collegiate basketball at the University of North Florida.
Kaya Langford, Canterbury (Fort Myers)
The 5-8 shooting guard does a great job using a quick dribble or two to reset her feet to reload and get a quality look off. She can put the ball on the floor in transition and pull up from anywhere and is just as deadly if not more when running the lanes without it. Langford is a 44 percent career shooter from behind the arc.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel is coming off a junior season where she averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Bulls where they reached the State Semifinal. Mengel continues to be one of the top sharpshooters from behind the arc where she connected on 66 made 3-pointers on 35 percent shooting. She has committed to play college basketball at the University of Tampa.
Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach
The 5-10 small forward gets after it on both sides of the ball. Offensively, she has a great feel for the game and can adjust instinctively. Olsen can also shoot the rock from every level on the floor. Her three-point shot is potent and she has a great midrange game as well. Olson is committed to playing collegiate basketball at Marshall University.
Maddie Wallhoff, Westminster Academy
The 5-10 rising senior guard is one of the best perimeter shooters in the class, as she shot 39 percent from beyond the arc this past season for Westminster Academy. Wallhoff is signed to play collegiate basketball at Palm Beach Atlantic.
Arianna Woodard, Lake Highland Prep
The 5-10 shooting guard is an athletic and long guard who can defend against multiple positions. Her perimeter defense also speaks volumes as she has a quick first step at getting out on the opposing shooters. On the offensive end, Woodard does a great job at finishing and absorbing contact by getting to the free-throw line on numerous occasions.