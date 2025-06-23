Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Shared Sweet Five-Word Post After Pacers Star’s Injury
Tyrese Haliburton's devastating injury early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals shook the basketball world to its core, as the Indiana Pacers star suffered an Achilles tear in his right leg in the first quarter and was promptly ruled out for the rest of the contest.
The Pacers ended up losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in arguably the biggest game in their franchise history, with Haliburton forced to watch the sad scenes unfold from the locker room. Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, was apparently with him following his Achilles injury, and she later shared an emotional post cheering him on in his recovery journey.
A day after the Pacers' Game 7 loss, Jones posted a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram Stories of her comforting Haliburton, who had his head in his hands.
"every step of the way," Jones wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji.
She added, "a run we will remember for a lifetime. you are so amazing!"
Haliburton was dealing with a nagging calf issue he picked up in Game 5 prior to his Achilles tear and clearly wasn't at full health for Sunday night's game. However, the Pacers star made clear he was going to play through the pain in Game 7's do-or-die matchup and appeared to be primed a bounce-back performance with nine points (going 3 of 4 from beyond the arc) before he got hurt.
The focus for Haliburton now will be resting and recovering. He's expected to undergo surgery soon and will likely be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025–26 season with no timeline for a return to the court at the moment.