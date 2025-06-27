Tyrese Haliburton Makes Hilarious First Purchase After Achilles Surgery
Less than a week since undergoing surgery, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appears to be progressing well in his rehab—but perhaps at the expense of the people he lives with.
Haliburton successfully had surgery on his right Achilles last Monday in New York after suffering the heartbreaking injury in the Pacers' Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton reportedly had an "uplifting" phone call with coach Rick Carlisle afterward and also sent a positive message to his team's group chat.
While Carlisle and his Pacers teammates see one side of Haliburton's recovery process, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, bears witness to an entirely different one.
Jones shared a funny video on her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon in which Haliburton rode a post-surgery knee scooter while calling for her with a newly bought bell.
"Jade!" Haliburton shouted, while ringing the bell. "Jaaaade!"
"this guy did NOT order a bell guys please," Jones wrote in the caption.
Jones and Haliburton met at Iowa State University and have been going strong for six years now, with each partner supporting the other through both the highs and the lows. It's great to see the Pacers guard having someone to lean on during this tough time—and someone to put up with all his shenanigans on what's expected to be a long and arduous recovery back to full health.