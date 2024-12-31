Vote: Who Is The 2024 Tampa Bay Offensive Player Of The Year?
It was a record setting year across the board on the Tampa Bay when it came down to offensive play.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers, there was plenty to get excited about if you were a fan of high school football all across the Tampa Bay region.
We continue with our regional polls around the state as the high school football season winds down and ask the question: Who is the Offensive Player of the Year on the Tampa Bay for 2024?
We’ve selected 31 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting will end on January 26th, 2025.
Here are the nominations:
Rhys Brush, QB, Armwood
One of the most efficient passers in the region was Brush out of Seffner, with the junior completing 118-of-189 passes for 2,256 yards, 36 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Girard Pringle, RB, Armwood
Pringle, a Miami (FL) signee, rushed for 1,199 yards on 147 touches and scored 19 touchdowns for the Hawks in his senior campaign.
Will Griffin, QB, Jesuit
The Florida Gator commitment led the Tigers to a region semifinal appearance in Class 4A after throwing for 2,213 yards and 24 touchdowns. Was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game.
Jeffrey Jones, QB, St. Petersburg
The Green Devils' senior quarterback had to do a lot on the offensive end, rushing for 1,786 yards on 141 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns. Added 897 yards passing on 56 completions and threw five touchdowns.
Jack Cunningham, QB, Jefferson
The senior signal caller had a tremendous season for the Dragons, completing 203-of-304 passes for 3,573 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Nahledge Jones, WR, Jefferson
Jones was the go-to-receiver for Cunningham at Jefferson, hauling in 54 passes for 1,246 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Dallas Golden, ATH, Berkeley Prep
The Notre Dame signee had another terrific season, totaling 1,479 all-purpose yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Darryon Jones, QB, Tampa Bay Tech
The Titans' quarterback finished 2024 completing 92-of-172 passes for 1,558 yards and 22 touchdowns. Also rushed for 420 yards and scored five times.
Dallas Wilson, WR, Tampa Bay Tech
The Florida signee proved himself once more as one of the Sunshine State's elite receivers, catching 41 passes for 677 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Emmanuel Lee, RB, Durant
Lee rushed for 1,048 yards on 161 touches and scored 13 touchdowns for the Cougars.
Tariq Sapp, RB, Newsome
Sapp finished his senior season with a bang, totaling 1,172 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Taesean Robinson, WR, Sumner
One of Hillsborough County's top wide receivers was Robinson, who caught 46 passes for 1,010 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Waltez Clark, ATH, Plant
Whether it was catching the ball out of the backfield or running it, the Florida signee was productive. Clark totaled 854 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
JC Mirasola, QB, Plant
Missing four games, Mirasola still put up some good numbers for the Panthers. the senior completed 120-of-190 passes for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Illinois signee made it happen through the air and on the ground for the Class 1A finalist Marauders, totaling over 2,700 all-purpose yards and accounting for 28 touchdowns.
Nasir Hutchinson, RB, Clearwater Central Catholic
Hutchinson was right there with Newton in yardage along with backfield mate, Sean Cuono (see below). The senior back rushed for 1,065 yards and scored 10 times.
Sean Cuono, RB, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Indiana signee had another big season with his new team, rushing for 1,062 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.
Joseph Glennon, QB, Alonso
Despite a 4-6 season, Glennon was a bright spot for the Ravens and accounted for 24 touchdowns along with over 2,400 all-purpose yards.
Jordan Magwood, QB, Carrollwood Day
Magwood had a solid campaign for the Patriots, completing 132 passes for 2,659 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Josh Robinson, WR, Carrollwood Day
Robinson was Magwood's top target for the season, catching 46 passes for 922 yards and seven touchdowns.
Joaquin Kavouklis, QB, Tarpon Springs
The Spongers' quarterback was one of Pinellas County's top quarterbacks all season long, throwing for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Makih Johnson, WR, Tarpon Springs
The UConn signee was superb for Tarpon Springs, hauling in 51 passes for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Dylan Nahra, QB, Boca Ciega
Leading the Pirates to the Class 4A, Region 3 final Nahra threw for 2,380 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Walter Flourney, WR, Boca Ciega
The Pirates' wide receiver was everywhere for Boca Ciega, amassing 859 yards on 44 catches and scoring 15 touchdowns.
Chris Denson, QB, Plant City
The Clemson signee was sensational throughout the season, completing 142-of-217 passes for 2,336 yards, 28 touchdowns and only three picks. Denson also rushed for 1,159 yards and scored 12 times.
Tony Marshall, RB, Plant City
Marshall led the ground game for the Raiders, rushing for 1,285 yards on 160 carries and scoring 22 touchdowns.
EJ Archield Jr., QB, Gaither
The Cowboys' signal caller finished the season completing 178-of-294 passes for 2,695 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Zahmir McNeil, RB, Pinellas Park
McNeil was arguably one of the top backs out of Pinellas County this past season, rushing for 1,116 yards on 160 carries and finding pay dirt 14 times.
Nathan Richardson, QB, Spoto
Richardson was solid for the Spartans in 2024, completing 95-of-169 passes for 2,227 yards, 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Jaylen White, QB, Clearwater
The dual-threat combined for just over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns for the Tornadoes.
Mason Starke, ATH, Seminole
Starke did it all for the Warhawks this past season, totaling 1,460 all-purpose yards and scoring 22 touchdowns.
