Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 6A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time
Here are the nominations for the Class 6A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz (Sophomore)
Whittemore could lead an offensive-heavy Buchholz squad in 2025, where the Bobcats have reached the state semifinals in four consecutive seasons, dating back to 2021. Whittemore already holds offers from Pittsburgh, South Florida, Texas State, and Wake Forest.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge (Junior)
In 2024, Perrone completed 58% of his passes, throwing for 2,966 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions helping lead the Spartans to the state semifinals.
Cayden Thomas, QB, J.W Mitchell (Senior)
In 2024, Thomas completed 54% of his passes, throwing for 2,328 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also added 50 carries for 806 yards and four rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs last season.
Arthur Lewis IV, RB, Bartram Trail (Senior)
The Central Florida commit had 149 carries for 1,666 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Bears during the 2024 season. Lewis also caught 21 passes for 244 yards and had three receiving touchdowns last season.
Amos Bradford, RB, West Broward (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Bradford had 127 carries for 1,227 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats. He had six games last season rushing for over 100 yards, including two of those where he reached 200 rushing yards.
Justin Williams, ATH, Buchholz (Senior)
The University of Florida commit eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving yards. Williams led the state among all-purpose yards with 2,591 as a junior last season.
Carl Jean-Bart, WR, Evans (Orlando) (Senior)
The Eastern Michigan commit is coming off a 2024 season where he led the team in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,379), and touchdowns (11).
Debonaire Johnson, LB, South Broward (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Johnson led the state in total tackles (174), tackles for loss (41), and sacks (10.0) for the Bulldogs. Johnson has picked up offers from Bowling Green, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Toledo, and others.
Maxwell Reid, LB, West Boca Raton (Junior)
Reid helped lead the Bulls to their first state championship in program history in 2024, where he finished with 117 total tackles (15 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks.
Javian Mallory, RB, West Boca Raton (Senior)
The Miami commit finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 67 carries for 676 yards (10.1 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns.
D'Montae Tims, S, Armwood (Senior)
The Colorado commit finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 25 total tackles and three interceptions for the Hawks.
Jacob Curry, LB, Nease (Senior)
The Northwestern commit finished the 2024 season, where he was credited with 101 total tackles (12 Tackles For Loss), 8.0 sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries.
Makael Williams, RB, Pace (Junior)
Williams finished the 2024 season where he was credited with 151 carries for 1,213 yards (8.0 yards per carry) and 14 total touchdowns.
Brysen Wright, WR, Mandarin (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)
During his freshman season, Wright was credited with 31 catches for 646 yards (20.8 yards per catch) and eight receiving touchdowns. Wright has made a name for himself on the recruiting trail as well where he has picked up offers from Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and several others.
Jabari Brady, WR, Monarch (Senior)
Brady began the 2024 season at Chaminade-Madonna before transferring back to Monarch, where he caught 23 passes for 485 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. Brady is committed to playing collegiate football at Missouri next season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.