Garrett Grant pitches against Bartram Trail in the Region 1-7A quarterfinals last year. Last week, he scattered four hits in six innings, striking out 10 and walking one, to guide the Hawks past Miami Monsignor Pace, 9-1.
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel both on the mound and at the plate as the 2025 season swings into March.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 19 athletes for games played Feb. 24 - March 1, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025: Eustis INF/C/OF Andrew Walker

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Hunter Wieckowski, P, Timber Creek

The 6-foot-3 sophomore pitched a one-hitter through six innings, striking out 12 and walking only one, to lead the Wolves past Boone, 8-0.

Kyle Hopper, P, The First Academy (Orlando)

The 6-4 senior scattered four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking only two, to march the Royals past Loganville (Ga.), 4-3.

Ryder Simon, RHP/INF, Winter Park

Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple, one run scored and two RBI to power the Wildcats past East River, 5-4, in a battle of 2024 state playoff teams.

Aiden Rieli, INF/RHP, Apopka

Sophomore went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI to guide the Blue Darters past Cypress Creek, 11-4.

Oliver Dugan, INF/RHP, Lake Highland Prep

Freshman went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI to march the Highlanders past Daytona Beach Father Lopez, 8-7.

Elijah Guzman, RHP, Lake Brantley

Senior pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out nine and walking three, to lead the Patriots past Lake Howell, 1-0.

Christian Lynch, RHP, Oviedo

Sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to power the Lions past Lyman, 10-0.

Max Murray Jr., P, Hagerty

Senior struck out 12 and walked only one in 5 2/3 innings to guide the Huskies past Seminole, 3-0.

Aaron Fletcher, UTIL, Mount Dora High

Junior went 3-for-3 with a run scored to guide the Hurricanes past Umatilla, 3-1.

Cole Bell, INF/RHP, The First Academy (Leesburg)

Eighth-grader went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI to lead the Eagles past Real Life Christian, 18-5.

Ismael Rivera, LHP, Harmony

Senior pitched a one-hitter through five innings, striking out eight and walking only one, to lead the Longhorns past Viera, 4-3, in a battle of 2024 playoff teams.

Diego Vazqueztell, INF/P/OF, Kissimmee Gateway

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to power the Panthers past Celebration, 7-3.

Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek

The 6-foot-4 senior scattered four hits in six innings, striking out 10 and walking one, to guide the Hawks past Miami Monsignor Pace, 9-1.

Ezra Goulding, 1B/P, Port Orange Atlantic

Sophomore went 3-for-3 with one run and one RBI to propel the Sharks past Taylor, 5-2.

Teague Carosella, INF/RHP, New Smyrna Beach

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to power the Barracudas past Lake Mary, 7-5, in a battle of 2024 playoff teams.

Brady Jensen, C/INF, Viera

Super sophomore went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI to guide the Hawks past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 25-6.

Carson Lietz, 3B/RHP, Eau Gallie

Senior pitched a three-hitter through six innings, striking out 12 and walking only three, and also had a double, run scored and one RBI to steer the Commodores past Merritt Island, 5-3, in 11 innings.

Ashton Wetmiller, SS, Vero Beach

Senior went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Indians past Melbourne, 9-3.

Reid Morris, P, St. Edward’s

Fantastic freshman went 2-for-4 with a triple, one run scored and one RBI, and allowed only one hit in three innings, while striking out five, to pick up the win in a 3-0 victory against the Brevard HEAT.

Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL.

