Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football players turned up their game a notch or two in last week’s state playoffs.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes from regional quarterfinal games played on April 23, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 14-19, 2025: Oviedo ATH Ansley Devos
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Vote: Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week (4/28/2025)
Jhenelle Francis, QB, Apopka
Star senior passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 17 times for 172 yards and three scores and made five tackles to propel the Blue Darters past Ocala West Port, 41-0, in the Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinals.
Anabela Hart, WR/DB/QB, Apopka
Senior caught three passes for 120 yards and two TDs to lead the Blue Darters past West Port, 41-0.
Kinzie James, ATH, Harmony
Senior intercepted two passes to steer the Longhorns past Celebration, 27-20, in the Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinals.
Jada Bloodworth, ATH, Harmony
Super sophomore intercepted two passes to guide the Longhorns past Celebration, 27-20.
Kyla Tometi, QB, Timber Creek
Talented junior rushed for a TD and threw a TD pass to Lilli Dodge to lead the Wolves past Ocala Forest, 13-6, in the Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinals.
Ashlyn Endicott, LB/RB, New Smyrna Beach
Junior made the game-sealing interception with less than 30 seconds left to propel the Barracudas past Weeki Wachee, 7-6, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
Molly Brock, QB /DB, New Smyrna Beach
In the freshman’s first full game at quarterback, she broke loose for a 43-yard TD run in the third quarter to help the Barracudas rally past Weeki Wachee, 7-6.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App