Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance for the week of April 21-26, 2025

Jeff Gardenour

New Smyrna Beach's Molly Brock (8) eludes tacklers to run for a 43-yard touchdown against Weeki Wachee in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
New Smyrna Beach's Molly Brock (8) eludes tacklers to run for a 43-yard touchdown against Weeki Wachee in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal game. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Central Florida high school flag football players turned up their game a notch or two in last week’s state playoffs.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes from regional quarterfinal games played on April 23, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 14-19, 2025: Oviedo ATH Ansley Devos

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Vote: Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week (4/28/2025)

Jhenelle Francis, QB, Apopka

Star senior passed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 17 times for 172 yards and three scores and made five tackles to propel the Blue Darters past Ocala West Port, 41-0, in the Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Anabela Hart, WR/DB/QB, Apopka

Senior caught three passes for 120 yards and two TDs to lead the Blue Darters past West Port, 41-0.

Kinzie James, ATH, Harmony

Senior intercepted two passes to steer the Longhorns past Celebration, 27-20, in the Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinals.

Jada Bloodworth, ATH, Harmony

Super sophomore intercepted two passes to guide the Longhorns past Celebration, 27-20.

Kyla Tometi, QB, Timber Creek

Talented junior rushed for a TD and threw a TD pass to Lilli Dodge to lead the Wolves past Ocala Forest, 13-6, in the Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Ashlyn Endicott, LB/RB, New Smyrna Beach

Junior made the game-sealing interception with less than 30 seconds left to propel the Barracudas past Weeki Wachee, 7-6, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Molly Brock, QB /DB, New Smyrna Beach

In the freshman’s first full game at quarterback, she broke loose for a 43-yard TD run in the third quarter to help the Barracudas rally past Weeki Wachee, 7-6.

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

