Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 18, 2025)
Kickoff Classic games may serve as a final tune-up for high school football teams to prepare for the regular season, but athletes still turned in some eye-popping plays.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played Aug. 14-16, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 24. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Larry Miles, WR, Jones
The Nebraska commit stepped up big for his first game of his senior season, scoring three touchdowns to lead the Tigers past Seminole, 42-0, in the ninth annual Legacy Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. He ran for two touchdowns and sprinted 60 yards on a punt return for another score.
Jaelyn Powell, Jr., The First Academy
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior running back ran 10 times for 104 yards and a TD against national power IMG Academy in a 41-7 loss. His 57-yard scoring jaunt gave the Royals an early 7-0 lead.
Damian Moore, RB/LB, Edgewater
Talented two-way player ran 11 times for 95 yards and scored three TDs in the Eagles’ 36-27 win against Bishop Moore in the Battle of College Park. The schools are located just one mile apart.
Tymir Gaines, RB, Mount Dora
Talented senior speedster scored all six touchdowns, including an 80-yard screen pass, for the Hurricanes in a multi-team jamboree.
Samari Chisolm, DB/ATH, Oviedo
Senior turned in an electrifying performance with a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD, nine tackles, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles to power the Lions past defending Clas 7A state runner-up Lake Mary, 14-9.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit completed 23 of 36 passes for 345 yards and one TD in a 14-9 loss to Oviedo.
Ahvioume Scott, DB, South Lake
Super sophomore made two interceptions to lead the Eagles past Lake Nona, 16-0.
Marcus Day, CB, Mainland
Spectacular senior defensive back had three interceptions to rally the Buccaneers past defending Class 6A state runner-up Kissimmee Osceola, 14-13.
Todd Cutler, Jr., RB, New Smyrna Beach
Super sophomore scored three TDs in a three-team jamboree with Hagerty or Fort Pierce Westwood.
Luke Zboch, K/P, Seabreeze
Senior converted field goals from 40 and 30 yards to guide the Sandcrabs to a 6-6 tie with Astronaut.
Zion Sandy, QB, Space Coast
Sophomore passed for four TDs and ran for another score to lead the Vipers to a 59-0 blowout of Cedar Creek Christian,
Edrick “CJ” Hall, QB, Melbourne
Sophomore dual-threat had a monster day for the Bulldogs, completing 10 of 11 passes for 185 yards and four TDs and rushing two times for 20 yards to power the Bulldogs past Deltona Pine Ridge, 49-0.
Omar Scott, RB, Winter Springs
Junior rushed 19 times for 104 yards and two TDs to guide the Bears past Port Orange Atlantic, 19-0.
Tyson Davison, QB, Ocoee
The senior transfer from Apopka turned in a huge game, passing for more than 250 yards, rushing for 100 yards and scoring five TDs in one-half victories against Mount Dora and Lyman.
Curtis Dewberry, RB, Lake Brantley
Senior rushed for more than 85 yards and three TDs to march the Patriots past Melbourne Central Catholic, 35-20.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962