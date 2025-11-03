Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 3, 2025
Central Florida high school football players last week turned in some stellar performances as many teams now turn their attention to the postseason.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 25 athletes for games played Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 23-25, 2025: Windermere High FS/ATH Eddie Russomanno.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jahvon Robinson, ATH, Lake Mary
Junior returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD to help guide the Rams past Bishop Moore, 42-22.
AJ Chung, QB, West Orange
Super sophomore passed for more than 240 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score to march the Warriors past Dr. Phillips, 28-19, in the “Battle for the Ole Orange Crate.” He now has 36 TD passes, setting a school single-season record.
Bryce Williams, ATH, St. Cloud
Star senior caught three passes for 56 yards and two TDs, had 64 punt return yards, and intercepted a pass – his ninth of the season – to power the Bulldogs past Lake Minneola, 55-6.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Junior completed 19 of 21 passes for 308 yards and five TDs and rushed four times for 34 yards to lift the Eagles past Leesburg, 51-13.
Tamauri Collins, RB/WR, Tavares
Junior rushed for five TDs to power the Bulldogs past East Ridge, 77-35, in a Lake County showdown.
Anthony Woods, Jr., QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Eighth-grader completed 19 of 21 passes for 255 yards and three TDs and rushed for 12 yards to march the Royals past state power Lakeland, 35-28, in double overtime.
Gavin Brown, ILB, Oviedo
Senior made a whopping 11 tackles, two solo, along with one sack and one fumble recovery to power the Lions past Eustis, 63-6.
Demetre Pryor, CB/ATH, Evans
Sophomore recorded an incredible three interceptions to lead the Trojans past Oak Ridge, 73-0.
Jaylen Davis, WR/RB, Windermere High
Junior caught 10 passes for 123 yards and three TDs to guide the unbeaten Wolverines (9-0) past Horizon, 48-15.
Aristotle Span, Jr., QB, Kissimmee Gateway
The sophomore passed for three TDs and ran for another score to power the Panthers past Celebration, 33-15.
Eddie Bohne, WR/SS, Lake Highland Prep
Senior ran 14 times for 132 yards and one TD and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score to march the Highlanders past Old Plank Christian Academy of Jacksonville, 35-14, in a first-round game of the SSAA 11-man State Championships.
Isaac Farling, RB/OLB, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore rushed seven times for 169 yards and three TDs to power the Bulldogs past Jacksonville Eagle’s View, 36-0, in a first-round game of the SSAA 11-man State Championships.
David Gammichia, RB/LB, Orangewood Christian
Sophomore made 10 tackles, including five solo, to lead the Rams past Jacksonville Duval Charter, 34-27, in a first-round game of the SSAA Class 3A State Championships.
Duke Carpenter, DE/TE, Geneva
Talented junior made a whopping 11 tackles, including eight solo and seven for loss, to go along with six sacks, to march the Knights past Jacksonville Harvest Community, 30-12, in a first-round game of the SSAA 1A State Championships.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Daytona Beach Mainland
Senior passed for 205 yards and three TDs to guide the Buccaneers past rival Seabreeze, 41-6.
Cristian Baez, K, DeLand
The junior boomed field goals of 43 and 27 yards to power the Bulldogs past Lakeland-Lake Gibson, 54-7.
Aiden Degraff, WR/DB, Deltona
Senior intercepted two passes to lead the Wolves past University High School (Orange City), 28-14.
Colt Davis, QB, Father Lopez
Junior completed 8 of 13 passes for 151 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to guide the Green Wave past Pierson Taylor, 42-13.
PJ Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
Talented junior passed for 226 yards and four TDs and ran 10 times for 51 yards and another score to lift the Hawks past Naples Gulf Coast, 56-35.
William Billingsley, QB, Titusville
The senior threw three TD passes to power the Terriers past cross-town rival Astronaut, 37-3, in the battle for the Hudson Trophy.
Nathaniel Owens, ATH, Heritage (Palm Bay)
Senior caught three TD passes, including the game-winning 35-yarder with less than 1 minute left, to lift the Panthers past Melbourne Central Catholic, 30-28.
Zaylan Chapple, ATH, Cocoa
Super sophomore ran for four TDs to power the Tigers past Rockledge, 36-0, in the BBQ Bowl.
Deshaun Thomas, ATH, Merritt Island
Talented junior rushed for three TDs to guide the Mustangs past Viera, 35-14.
Connor O’Brien, ATH, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior caught 11 passes for 197 yards and three TDs and ran seven times for 40 yards to guide the Pirates past Cornerstone Charter Academy, 42-21, in a first-round game of the SSAA 3A State Championships.
Isiah Williams, ATH, The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach)
Senior made a whopping 18 tackles, including 12 solo, to lead the Patriots past Sarasota Christian, 23-17, in a first-round game of the SSAA 3A State Championships.
