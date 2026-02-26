Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Feb. 25, 2026
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams are scoring big in the postseason, with 10 schools advancing to this weekend’s regional finals.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 11 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for performances in regional semifinals and other games played Feb. 16-21, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 9-14, 2026: Ocoee C Senaia Adams.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 1. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore poured in 23 points to power the Panthers past Leesburg, 67-34, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
Riley France, W/F, New Smyrna Beach
Junior had 15 points on five 3-pointers, and made two steals to propel the Barracudas past Springstead, 64-26, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal.
Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee
Star senior tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals to march the Knights past Timber Creek, 60-27, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial
Talented junior exploded for 20 points and 13 steals for a double-double and added two rebounds and three assists to lead the Grenadiers past Creekside, 45-35, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal.
Carleyssia Wallace, SF, Bayside
The 6-foot senior had 15 points to power the Bears past Lakeland, 52-51, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal.
Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore
Star senior exploded for 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and had two rebounds, five assists and seven steals to guide the Hornets past North Marion, 77-37, in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal.
Dakeria Brown, PG, Eustis
Senior exploded for 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Panthers past Titusville, 52-39, in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal.
Myanna Hatchette, G, Lake Highland Prep
Senior tallied 13 points and nine rebounds to march the Highlanders past Cardinal Mooney, 51-45, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Brevard County star freshman erupted for 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and three steals to power the Tigers past West Shore, 66-18, in a Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal.
Breyanna Blount, C, Orlando Christian Prep
Senior exploded for 24 points to march the Warriors past Central Florida Christian Academy, 52-37, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Missy Odom, F, Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-3 senior had 21 points and eight rebounds to guide the Eagles past DME Academy, 56-42, in a battle of two of Florida’s best programs.
