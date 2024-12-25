Vote: Who Is The Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players are hooping it up over the holidays.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Dec. 16-21, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek
The Emory University commit recorded 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and nine steals to guide the Wolves past Milken of Los Angeles, 53-23.
Jules Anderson, SF, Lake Howell
Super sophomore poured in 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and made three steals to steer the Silver Hawks to a 69-50 win against Colonial.
Serenity Cressor, UT, Pine Ridge
Junior was unstoppable in a 54-37 victory against Calvary Christian (Ormond Beach), recording 32 points and 19 rebounds for a double-double and adding five steals.
Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee
Talented junior had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals to lift the Knights past Wekiva, 45-32. She has an offer from Southern Mississippi.
Summer Mason, G, Winter Springs
Sophomore pumped in 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two steals to lead the Bears past Innovation, 52-40.
Kaleigh Cooper, G, Altamonte Christian
Fantastic freshman scored 15 points in a 57-47 win against Kissimmee Osceola.
Haylee Morelli, UT, DeLand
Super sophomore pumped in 18 points on six 3-pointers to power the Bulldogs past Edgewater, 48-45.
Adrianna Skraban, PG/SG, Edgewater
Senior recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in a loss to DeLand.
Bianca Hall, PG, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star sophomore poured in 21 points to march the Royals past Oak Ridge, 53-39.
Missy Odom, UT, Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-3 junior recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double in a 50-45 win against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy of Dallas.
