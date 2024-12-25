High School

Vote: Who Is The Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 5 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Montverde Academy's Missy Odom, a 6-foot-3 junior with offers from an array of Division I schools, recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double in a 50-45 win against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy of Dallas. Her efforts earned her a nomination for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Montverde Academy's Missy Odom, a 6-foot-3 junior with offers from an array of Division I schools, recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double in a 50-45 win against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy of Dallas. Her efforts earned her a nomination for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week. / Montverde Academy Athletics

Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players are hooping it up over the holidays.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Dec. 16-21, 2024.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 9-14: Bishop Moore PG/SG Jaiden Peterson.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Vote: Central Florida High School Girls’ Basketball Player of the Week (12/24/2024)

Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek

The Emory University commit recorded 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and nine steals to guide the Wolves past Milken of Los Angeles, 53-23.

Jules Anderson, SF, Lake Howell

Super sophomore poured in 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and made three steals to steer the Silver Hawks to a 69-50 win against Colonial.

Serenity Cressor, UT, Pine Ridge

Junior was unstoppable in a 54-37 victory against Calvary Christian (Ormond Beach), recording 32 points and 19 rebounds for a double-double and adding five steals.

Dakara Merthie, G, Ocoee

Talented junior had 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals to lift the Knights past Wekiva, 45-32. She has an offer from Southern Mississippi.

Summer Mason, G, Winter Springs

Sophomore pumped in 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two steals to lead the Bears past Innovation, 52-40.

Kaleigh Cooper, G, Altamonte Christian

Fantastic freshman scored 15 points in a 57-47 win against Kissimmee Osceola.

Haylee Morelli, UT, DeLand

Super sophomore pumped in 18 points on six 3-pointers to power the Bulldogs past Edgewater, 48-45.

Adrianna Skraban, PG/SG, Edgewater

Senior recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in a loss to DeLand.

Bianca Hall, PG, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star sophomore poured in 21 points to march the Royals past Oak Ridge, 53-39.

Missy Odom, UT, Montverde Academy

The 6-foot-3 junior recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double in a 50-45 win against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy of Dallas.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida