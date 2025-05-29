Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/28/2025)
Central Florida players stepped to the plate in last week’s FHSAA State Softball Championships, with multiple teams advancing to title games and one winning it all.
Winter Springs came away as a state champion, while Hagerty, Eustis and Geneva School all finished as state runners-up. Eau Gallie out of Melbourne also advanced to the state semifinals in its respective classification.
We nominated eight athletes from state semifinal and final games played May 19-24, 2025, in Longwood. We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played May 12-17, 2025: Eau Gallie P Jordan Stout.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, June 3. The winner will be announced online. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nicole Thompson, 3B/2B, Hagerty
Talented junior went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI to power the Huskies Davie-Western, 4-3, in the Class 7A state semifinals.
Alina Gallaher, 2B/OF, Hagerty
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with one RBI in a 6-5, eight-inning loss to Wellington in the Class 7A state championship game.
Tiffany Seemann, P, Winter Springs
Stellar sophomore pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out four, to lead the Bears past North Fort Myers, 5-4, in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Lilly Clark, SS/C/UTIL, Winter Springs
Junior hit a line drive and reached on an error to score what proved to be the winning run in the Bears’ 4-3 victory against Niceville in the Class 5A state championship game.
Leah “Spike” Pechart, SS/2B/UTIL, Eau Gallie
Star sophomore went 3-fo-4 with a double and one run scored in the Commodores’ 9-4 loss to Fort Walton Beach in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Carson Roden, P, Eustis
Junior pitched a complete game, four-hitter, striking out six, to guide the Panthers past Wakulla, 3-2, in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Adrianna Covino, CF, Eustis
Junior went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI to lead the Panthers in a 10-2 loss to Miami Somerset Academy in the Class 3A state championship game.
Eden Bastian, C/INF, Geneva School
Elite eighth-grader went 3-for-5 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to march the Knights past Miami Christian, 10-7, in the Class 1A state semifinals. She then went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBI in a wild 17-14 loss to Fort Myers Evangelical Christian in the Class 1A state championship game.
