Vote: Who is the early favorite for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Year?
The stars are shining in Central Florida high school football this season. You name it, the area has them, from quarterbacks to wide receivers to running backs to tacklers to defensive backs to kickers.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and selected 27 athletes for who we think are early candidates for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Year.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Who is the Early Favorite for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Year.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 pm on Nov. 30, 2024. Here are the nominees:
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa High School
Michigan commit has the two-time defending state champ Tigers on course for another title, passing for 2,898 yards and 28 touchdowns with only eight interceptions heading into the regular-season finale. The junior is averaging a whopping 322 passing yards per game.
Salomon Georges, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
The Leesburg transfer was simply spectacular this season for the Royals, passing for 2,485 yards and 25 TDs with just seven interceptions, and rushing for 478 yards and six scores. Although TFA was 9-1 on the field, it had to forfeit its victories because of various rules violations.
Sabby Meassick, QB, Tohopekaliga
Highly recruited junior star out of Kissimmee passed for 2,388 yards and 18 TDs and rushed for 138 yards and a score for the Tigers.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Star senior and Virginia commit has played well for the Hornets, passing for 2,269 yards and 23 TDs with only four interceptions, and rushing for 348 yards and eight TDs in leading the Hornets to an 8-2 record and a state playoff berth.
Tymir Gaines, RB/FS, Mount Dora High School
Junior transfer from Eustis turned in a stellar season for the Hurricanes, rushing for 1,689 yards and 18 TDs, and catching 14 passes for 301 yards and seven TDs in 10 games. He scored 160 points on his own, an effort that led the Lake County school to an 8-2 record.
Li’darious Pryor, RB/MLB, Evans
Powerfully built junior (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) rumbled for 1,326 yards and 13 TDs in 10 games, leading the Trojans to a 6-4 record in a tough Metro Orlando schedule.
Dane Thompkins, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior and Lake Minneola transfer was dynamic all season for the Royals, scoring 120 points, which included 20 TDs.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
One of the most electrifying players in the area, the senior and UCF commit has scored 116 points on 19 TDs to lead the Kowboys to an 8-2 record, thus far.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa High School
UCF commit was Hart’s favorite target, hauling in 59 passes for 1,287 yards and 14 TDs through nine games. One of the top breakaway receivers in the state, he is expected to play a big role in the Tigers’ push for a third straight state championship.
Evans James, WR/DB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior and Leesburg transfer caught 46 passes for 962 yards and eight TDs in 10 games for the Royals.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, WR, Jones High School
Florida commit has put on a show for the unbeaten Tigers (9-0) with 63 receptions for 945 yards and six TDs, leading them to yet another playoff berth.
Michael McClenton, LB, Ocoee
The talented junior recorded a state-leading whopping 219 tackles, including 140 solo and 46 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks.
Izayia Williams, OLB/MLB, Tavares
Junior notched 125 tackles, including 75 solo and 15 tackles for loss, as well as four sacks, for the Bulldogs.
Zi’rieck Roberts, MLB, Evans
Fiercely talented junior made 120 tackles, including 73 solo and 35 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.
Wyatt Votova, OLB/FS, Melbourne
Star senior out of Brevard County made 117 tackles, including 75 solo and 17 for loss, along with two sacks for the Bulldogs.
Dallas Cottle, MLB/RB, Umatilla
Lake County star made 117 stops, including 39 solo and 18 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Junior Beyinde, DE, Evans High School
Senior made an impressive 20.4 sacks this year for the Trojans, leading them to a winning record.
Deanthony Lafayette, DE/OLB, Lake Nona
Orlando star made 16.5 sacks for the Lions in 2024.
William Marzolf, OLB, Edgewater
Stout senior (6-1, 217) has played a key part in the Eagles’ 9-1 record, recording 16 sacks in eight games.
CJ Bronaugh, CB, Windermere
Talented junior made six interceptions this year to lead the Wolverines to their first unbeaten regular season (10-0).
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
One of the nation’s top recruiting juniors, he has made six interceptions, thus far, for the playoff-bound Commodores.
Kyler Mcburse, FS/WR, Winter Springs
Super sophomore recorded six interceptions this year for the Bears.
Trey Butkowski, K/P, Lake Nona
Five-star senior kicker made 10 out of 12 field goals, including a record 58-yarder.
Jackson White, K/P, East River
Senior made 10 out of 14 field goals, including a 49-yarder, for the Falcons. He also ranks first in the state in punting with a 49.31 yards-per-punt average.
Liam Allen, K, Seminole
Senior has been a perfect 9-for-9 in field goals, including a 45-yarder, for the playoff-bound Seminoles.
Logan Calder, K/P, Oviedo
Talented senior made 8 of 9 field goals, including a 47-yarder, and converted 53 of 57 extra-point kicks.
Emilio Bacardi, K/P, Lake Mary
Senior has made 8 of 10 field goals, and is a perfect 44 of 44 in PATs for the playoff-bound Rams.