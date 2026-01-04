Vote: Who is the 2025 Central Florida High School Quarterback of the Year?
Central Florida high school quarterbacks showcased some big-time arms from the very first day of the 2025 football season, and that led to some impressive postseason finishes.
Three signal-callers played in FHSAA state championship games, with one winning it all. Two others led their teams to the state semifinals.
We looked at players in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 15 for High School on SI Central Florida Quarterback of the Year.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Central Florida quarterback of the year.
Voting will close on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 11:59 p.m., PT. We will announce the winner following the end of voting.
Here are the nominations:
Sabby Meassick, Sr., Tohopekaliga
Osceola County star completed a terrific four-year career by passing for 3,591 yards, 37 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and rushing for 109 yards. His efforts helped the Tigers finish with a 6-5 record. He closed his career with a whopping 13,617 yards passing and 138 TDs with 56 interceptions.
Blake McCullough, Soph., Bishop Moore
One of the best sophomore quarterbacks in Florida led the Hornets to the Class 3A state semifinals and a 12-2 record. He passed for 3,477 yards and 37 TDs with 13 interceptions, and rushed for 126 yards and four scores.
Noah Grubbs, Sr., Lake Mary
One of Florida’s all-time best quarterbacks saved his best for last when he threw a Hail Mary pass that was tipped and then lateraled for the game-winning TD in a wild 28-27 victory against Vero Beach in the Class 7A state championship. In leading the Rams (12-3) to the state final for the second consecutive year, the Notre Dame commit passed for 3,250 yards and 40 TDs with 12 interceptions, and rushed for 185 yards and seven scores. For his career, he passed for 11,537 yards and 143 TDs with 40 interceptions.
AJ Chung, Soph., West Orange
Super sophomore showed out in his first season as starter, passing for 2,936 yards and 41 TDs with 11 interceptions in leading the Warriors to a 10-2 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Sebastian Johnson, Sr., Mainland
The athletic signal-caller passed for 2,872 yards and 22 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and three scores. His efforts helped the Buccaneers surge all the way to the Class 5A regional finals and finish with a 9-3 record.
Jeremiah Lattimer, Soph., St. Cloud
The talented underclassman had an impressive debut for the Bulldogs, passing for 2,834 yards and 25 TDs with 10 interceptions, and rushing for five scores. His efforts helped St. Cloud advance to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals and finish with an 8-3 record.
Dereon Coleman, Sr., Jones
The Miami signee enjoyed a memorable ride with one of Orange County’s top public schools, leading the Tigers (12-3) to back-to-back Class 4A state championship games. A superb dual-threat quarterback, he passed for 2,749 yards and 28 TDs with only three interceptions, and rushed for 643 yards and four scores.
Kevin Verpaele, Jr., Merritt Island
Scrappy player from Brevard County passed for 2,714 yards and 27 TDs with nine interceptions, and rushed for 480 yards and four scores to lead the Mustangs to a 7-5 record and the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Efrem White, Sr., Vero Beach
Talented senior stepped in for injured starter Champ Monds early in the season and led the Indians all the way to the Class 7A state championship game and a glittering 14-1 record. The dual-threat star passed for 2,590 yards and 32 TDs with eight interceptions, and rushed for 982 yards and 22 TDs.
Tre Kelly, Jr., South Lake
Lake County’s top quarterback passed for 2,401 yards and 24 TDs with six interceptions, and rushed for 434 yards and 14 TDs to lead the resurgent Eagles to an 11-2 record and the Class 6A regional finals.
Champ Smith, Jr., Cocoa
Resilient athlete helped the Tigers overcome a slow start and advance to the Class 2A state semifinals and finish with an 8-5 record. He passed for 2,350 yards and 14 TDs with 13 interceptions, and rushed for 193 yards and a score.
Zion Sandy, Soph., Space Coast
Terrific dual-threat quarterback passed for 2,335 yards and 32 TDs with five interceptions, and rushed for 543 yards and four scores to lead the Vipers to an 11-2 record and the SSAA Atlantic State semifinals.
Jackson Stecher, Soph., Lake Brantley
After leading The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) to consecutive SSAA state championships, he transferred to Lake Brantley and led the Patriots to a 6-4 record – a three-win improvement over the previous season. He passed for 2,316 yards and 20 TDs with four interceptions, and rushed for 392 yards and seven scores.
Sebastian Galeano, Jr., Oviedo
Enjoyed a solid season in his first year as starter, passing for 2,294 yards and 29 TDs with only two interceptions in leading the Lions to an 8-3 record and the Class 6A playoffs.
Carter Emanuel, Sr., Edgewater
Upperclassman had a stellar season for the Eagles, leading them to an undefeated regular season, final 12-1 record and the Class 5A regional finals. He passed for 2,237 yards and 16 TDs with three interceptions, and rushed for 406 yards and four scores.
