Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Freshman of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI is asking the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Freshman Boys Basketball Player of the Year in the state of Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the freshman class. The voting will end on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
The 6-3 point guard is the son of NBA veteran Raja Bell and is putting on a season to remember for the Bears, where he is averaging 25.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
Luigi Borio, North Broward Prep
The 6-5 small forward is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.
Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day
Cooper is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Spartans this season.
Josiah Gilliard, Lake Minneola
Gilliard is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Hawks this season.
Nijaun Harris, St. Petersburg
Harris is coming off a week where he received his D-1 offers from Cal-State Northridge, Florida International, and McNeese State. The 6-5 guard is a three-level scorer who is averaging a team-best 29.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.
Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic
Knox is one of the top perimeter shooters in the state for the freshman class where he is shooting nearly 40 percent from behind the arc. Knox is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Hawks this season.
King McMillian, Hilliard
McMillian is averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Flashes this season.
Ethan Mott, Pine Crest
The ceiling for the 6-6 small forward continues to get higher for Mott where he is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers.
Kadin Pierce-Flores, Pine Ridge
The 6-0 point guard is having a stellar season on both ends of the floor where he is averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game this season.
Christopher Roberts, Palmetto
The 6-2 point guard is an explosive guard with a smooth handle where he can be relied on to initiate the offense as well as showing a ton of comfortability playing off the ball. Defensively, he is a high-level rebounder using his athleticism and length to his advantage.