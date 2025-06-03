Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball 2025 Class 2A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 12 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 22nd at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 2A softball player of the year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Gracyn Needle, Catcher, The King's Academy (Sophomore)
Needle hit .635 (47-for-74) this season driving in 41 runs, hit 15 doubles, 6 home runs, and 4 triples this season for the Lady Lions.
Kaylee Goodpaster, Outfielder, North Bay Haven Academy (Junior)
Goodpaster, A Florida State commit hit an astounding .600 (51-for-85) this season hitting 12 home runs and driving in 61 runs this season. She also stole 11 bases this season.
Chloe Gotto, Utility, Bishop Snyder (Junior)
Gotto hit .593 (48-for-81) and drove in 33 runs this season for the Lady Cardinals. Gotto also recorded 13 stolen bases this season.
Ally Brady, Utility, North Bay Haven Academy (Junior)
Brady led the Lady Buccaneers with 47 runs scored this season. She also hit .538 (49-for-91) with just two doubles and one triple this season.
Addison John, Catcher, Bozeman (Junior)
John hit .516 (47-for-91) and scored 43 runs this season for the Lady Bucks. She was also stellar behind the plate where she threw out 31% of baserunners this season.
Morgen Talley, Pitcher, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Senior)
Talley, A North Carolina State commit hit .376 (41-for-109) this season with 8 home runs and 38 runs batted in. She also went 19-0 with a 0.90 earned run average in 23 appearances this season for the Lady Warriors in the pitching circle.
Luna Taboas, Shortstop, Montverde Academy (Junior)
Taboas hit an astounding .663 (69-for-104) this season for the Lady Eagles where she drove in 28 runs and had eight doubles.
McKenna Hawley, Pitcher, Trinity Prep (Senior)
Hawley went 7-3 with a 0.81 earned run average in 12 appearances this season for the Saints. She also allowed just 2 home runs in 69 innings pitched this season.
Avery Powers, Pitcher, Berkeley Prep (Senior)
The Bucknell University signee went 15-4 with a 1.03 earned run average in 21 appearances this season for the Lady Buccaneers. She had an opponents batting average of .146 and also struck out 201 batters this season.
Caylee Barbe, Utility, Trinity Catholic (Sophomore)
Barbe was one of the top two-way players in Class 2A this season where she hit .447 (34-for-76) at the plate as well as delievering a 1.23 earned run average in the pitching circle for the Celtics in their run to the Class 2A semifinals.
Collins Ames, Pitcher, Miami Country Day (Senior)
Ames finished her senior season with the Lady Spartans with an 11-6 record and a 1.08 earned run average. She also pitched two no-hitters this season as well as a perfect game on March 19 against Ransom Everglades.
Kyra Cavender, Utility, Oasis (Sophomore)
Cavender finished second among all Class 2A players with 35 stolen bases this season. She also hit .578 (37-for-64) this season with 7 home runs and drove in 39 runs.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com