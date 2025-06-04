Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball 2025 Class 3A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 12 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 22nd, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 3A softball player of the year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Kelsea Bass, Pitcher/First Baseman, West Nassau (Freshman)
Bass recorded a 1.35 earned run average in 22 appearances this season for the Lady Warriors. She also had an opponent's batting average of .204 and allowed just two home runs in 130 innings pitched this season.
Lydia Berent, Pitcher, Cardinal Gibbons (Junior)
The Stanford commit recorded 18 complete games, including six shutouts, in her 26 appearances this season for the Chiefs. She finished with a 20-6 record and a 1.11 earned run average.
Charley Butler, Pitcher, Wakulla (Senior)
The Auburn University signee was lights out in the pitching circle this season, finishing with a 16-4 record and a 0.45 earned run average. She also pitched a state-leading four no-hitters this season. Butler had 13 appearances this season where she did not give up an earned run.
McKenna Case, Infielder, Bay (Sophomore)
The sophomore middle infielder hit .590 this season (23-for-39) with eight doubles and five triples for the Tornadoes.
Haleigh Faulkner, Outfielder, Palatka (Senior)
Faulkner led the team with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in this season for the Lady Panthers.
Violet Flynn, Utility, Crystal River (Junior)
The Michigan State commit had a stellar season at the plate as well as inside the pitching circle. Flynn finished with a .456 batting average (41-for-90) and drove in 26 runs. In 27 appearances as a pitcher, Flynn had a 20-5 record with an earned run average of 0.89, recording 15 complete-game shutouts.
Tatum Kreinus, Utility, South Walton (Junior)
Kreinus finished her junior season with a .605 batting average (46-for-76) with 11 doubles and five triples for the Seahawks. Also made havoc on the bases where she had 15 stolen bases this season.
Cylie Long, Catcher/Third Baseman, Wakulla (Sophomore)
Long hit .494 (43-for-87) and hit nine home runs while driving in 31 this season. Long also led the team with a .985 fielding percentage and only committed three errors this season.
Emery Luke, Utility, Eustis (Sophomore)
Luke led the Lady Panthers in batting average (.488), home runs (12), and runs batted in (53) this season, where they reached the Class 3A Championship Game.
Heather Robertson, Catcher, Coral Springs Charter (Senior)
Robertson hit .377 (29-for-77) with seven home runs and 34 runs batted in this season, where the Panthers won the Class 3A Championship.
Ava Stevens, Pitcher/Outfielder, Somerset Academy (Sophomore)
Stevens finished her sophomore season with a 17-4 record and a 1.75 earned run average in 25 appearances this season. Offensively, she hit .400 while driving in 15 runs this season.
Leianna Wagner, Middle Infielder, West Florida (Junior)
Wagner hit .583 (28-for-48) this season where she recorded six doubles and three triples for the Lady Jaguars. Wagner recorded 12 stolen bases this season as well.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com