High School

Vote: Who is the Florida High School Softball Class 2A Coach of the Year?

We nominate 10 candidates from each classification who they think will be the Florida high school softball coach of the year. We start with Class 1A and will work our way through the highest classification in the state, which is 7A

Ross Van De Griek

Baldwin head coach Jennifer Shields talks to the team during the second inning of a high school softball matchup at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Baldwin, Fla. Baldwin defeated Middleburg 5-3.
Baldwin head coach Jennifer Shields talks to the team during the second inning of a high school softball matchup at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Baldwin, Fla. Baldwin defeated Middleburg 5-3. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Sunday, June 30th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 2A softball coach of the year.

Kahley Armstrong, Montverde Academy

Armstrong just finished her second season with the Lady Eagles where they finished with a 27-3 record. Armstrong also took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Softball Coach of the Year award in her first season with the program in 2024.

Butch Bernard, North Bay Haven Academy

Bernard led the Lady Buccaneers to the Class 2A Championship Game before coming up just short against Calvary Christian (Clearwater).

Dayna Crawford, Berkeley Prep

Crawford led the Lady Buccaneers to the Class 2A, Region 3 Semifinals before having their season come to an end against Bishop Verot.

Christopher Gatewood, Bishop Verot

Gatewood led the Lady Vikings to the Class 2A, Region 3 Finals this season and finished with a 18-8 record.

Rico Rosado, John Carroll Catholic

Rosado just finished his 11th season as the head coach of the Lady Rams and had their season end in the regional semifinals in a 10-inning thriller against Florida Christian back on May 13.

Jennifer Shields, Baldwin

Shields and her Baldwin softball program came up just short of reaching the Class 2A Final Four for the third consecutive season.

Amy Smith, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

Smith and the Lady Warriors won their third state title in the last four seasons, finishing the 2025 season with a 30-1 record. The Warriors finished No. 8 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings.

Nic Varsi, Westminster Christian

Varsi led the Lady Warriors to the Class 2A state semifinals, where they had a pair of come-from-behind wins, where they trailed by six runs in their regional semifinal game against Oxbridge Academy and seven runs in their regional final game against Florida Christian.

Bob Yanczewski, Melbourne Central Catholic

Yanczewski recorded the program's first 20-win season since 2015 and played one of the state's toughest schedules this season.

Michael Young, Trinity Catholic

Young just finished his 7th season as the head coach at Trinity Catholic High School. In one of the toughest classifications in the state, they’ve had back-to-back 20-win seasons and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Reach Ross Van De Griek on X/Twitter @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida