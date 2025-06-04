Vote: Who is the Florida High School Softball Class 2A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 30th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 2A softball coach of the year.
Kahley Armstrong, Montverde Academy
Armstrong just finished her second season with the Lady Eagles where they finished with a 27-3 record. Armstrong also took home the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A Softball Coach of the Year award in her first season with the program in 2024.
Butch Bernard, North Bay Haven Academy
Bernard led the Lady Buccaneers to the Class 2A Championship Game before coming up just short against Calvary Christian (Clearwater).
Dayna Crawford, Berkeley Prep
Crawford led the Lady Buccaneers to the Class 2A, Region 3 Semifinals before having their season come to an end against Bishop Verot.
Christopher Gatewood, Bishop Verot
Gatewood led the Lady Vikings to the Class 2A, Region 3 Finals this season and finished with a 18-8 record.
Rico Rosado, John Carroll Catholic
Rosado just finished his 11th season as the head coach of the Lady Rams and had their season end in the regional semifinals in a 10-inning thriller against Florida Christian back on May 13.
Jennifer Shields, Baldwin
Shields and her Baldwin softball program came up just short of reaching the Class 2A Final Four for the third consecutive season.
Amy Smith, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
Smith and the Lady Warriors won their third state title in the last four seasons, finishing the 2025 season with a 30-1 record. The Warriors finished No. 8 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings.
Nic Varsi, Westminster Christian
Varsi led the Lady Warriors to the Class 2A state semifinals, where they had a pair of come-from-behind wins, where they trailed by six runs in their regional semifinal game against Oxbridge Academy and seven runs in their regional final game against Florida Christian.
Bob Yanczewski, Melbourne Central Catholic
Yanczewski recorded the program's first 20-win season since 2015 and played one of the state's toughest schedules this season.
Michael Young, Trinity Catholic
Young just finished his 7th season as the head coach at Trinity Catholic High School. In one of the toughest classifications in the state, they’ve had back-to-back 20-win seasons and reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
More From Florida High School On SI
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X/Twitter @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com