Massachusetts Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Massachusetts girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Division 1
Champions: Wachusett Regional Mountaineers
Runner-Up: Central Golden Eagles
Division 2
Champions: Medfield Warriors
Runner-Up: St. Mary's Spartans
Division 3
Champions: Bishop Fenwick Crusaders
Runner-Up: Pittsfield Generals
Division 4
Champions: South Hadley Tigers
Runner-Up: Frontier Regional Red Hawks
Division 5
Champions: Hopedale Blue Raiders
Runner-Up: Drury Blue Devil
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.