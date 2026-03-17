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Massachusetts Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every MIAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Massachusetts high school basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Wachusett players celebrate winning the Division 1 state championship after defeating Springfield Central March 14 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Wachusett players celebrate winning the Division 1 state championship after defeating Springfield Central March 14 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Massachusetts girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division 1

Champions: Wachusett Regional Mountaineers

Runner-Up: Central Golden Eagles

Division 2

Champions: Medfield Warriors

Runner-Up: St. Mary's Spartans

Division 3

Champions: Bishop Fenwick Crusaders

Runner-Up: Pittsfield Generals

Division 4

Champions: South Hadley Tigers

Runner-Up: Frontier Regional Red Hawks

Division 5

Champions: Hopedale Blue Raiders

Runner-Up: Drury Blue Devil

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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