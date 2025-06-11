Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 7A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 15 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 7A softball player of the year.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Briana Lohr, Utility, Dr. Phillips (Junior)
The junior infielder hit an astounding .741 (43-for-58) this season with eight doubles, four triples, and four home runs for the Lady Panthers.
Ariana Rosado, 2nd Baseman/Outfielder, Celebration (Junior)
Rosado hit .600 (33-for-55) this season with 13 extra base-hits, seven of the 13 resulting in a double. She was also leading the team in stolen bases (33) this season for the Storm.
Lilly Herndon, Outfielder, Fort Pierce Central (Senior)
The Barry University signee hit .643 (27-for-42) this season and hit three home runs for the Lady Cobras.
Kyleigh Meiers, Outfielder, Plant City (Junior)
Meiers hit .594 (45-for-76) in 21 games played this season for the Raiders.
Auriana Turner, Outfielder, Lake Brantley (Junior)
Turner hit .536 (52-for-97) this season for the Lady Patriots and also led the team with eight home runs in 29 games played.
Lauren Falls, Pitcher, Miami Palmetto (Junior)
In 23 games played this season, Falls hit .500 (31-for-62) and drove in a team-high 25 runs for the Panthers.
Ashlan Guengerich, Pitcher/3rd Baseman, Sarasota (Junior)
Guengerich hit .455 (45-for-99) this season and led all Class 7A players in runs batted in (51) as well as pitching to a 2.07 earned run average in 12 appearances for the Sailors.
Taylor Smith, Outfielder, Apopka (Junior)
The North Carolina commit hit .487 (37-for-76) this season and also led her team in home runs (13) as well as runs batted in (44) in 28 games played for the Blue Darters.
Rylin Sprague, 1st Baseman, Lake Brantley (Sophomore)
Sprague hit .487 (38-for-78) this season and had 16 extra base-hits for the Patriots, as well as leading her team with 42 runs batted in.
Ava Solberg, Utility, Boone (Orlando) (Sophomore)
Solberg hit .469 (38-for-81) and hit nine home runs for the Braves this season, as well as leading the team in runs batted in (39). She also scored a team-high 29 runs this season in 25 games played.
Allison Cole, Pitcher, Sarasota Riverview (Senior)
Cole finished the 2025 season with a record of 19-4. Of those 19 wins, Cole has 18, the second-highest in the state, with just one loss. In 131.1 innings, she has allowed 66 hits and just six earned runs for an earned run average of 0.32, which was good for second in the state, and had eight shutouts.
Tori Payne, Pitcher, Wellington (Senior)
The University of Central Florida signee made 22 appearances this season and finished with a record of 16-2 and a 1.05 earned run average. Offensively, Payne had a .426 batting average (29-for-68) and drove in 19 runs this season for the Wolverines.
Sasha Seidel, Pitcher, Jupiter (Junior)
The Campbell University commit made 24 appearances this season for the Lady Warriors and finished with a 19-4 record and a 0.96 earned run average. She also recorded 210 strikeouts in 138 innings pitched.
Allyson Conner, Pitcher/Outfielder, Newsome (Junior)
In 23 appearances this season for the Wolves, Conner recorded a 5-1 record and an earned run average of 1.37, while striking out 113 batters in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
Ava Millspaugh, Pitcher, Apopka (Junior)
In 26 appearances this season, Millspaugh recorded a 12-2 record and an earned run average of 3.07; Millspaugh also threw two no-hitters this season, including a perfect game back on March 12 against Edgewater.
